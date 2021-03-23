Photos: UTA women's tennis ends four-game winning streak with loss to Southern Methodist University

Freshman PolinaAkimova prepares to hit the ball during a match against Southern Methodist University on March 23 at UTA Tennis Center. Akimova's match against freshman Winslow Huth was marked unfinished.
Junior MomokaHoriguchi celebrates with freshman BrunaCasasampereduring a match against Southern Methodist University on March 23 at the UTA Tennis Center. Horiguchi and Casasampere won their match 6-1.
Sophomore LizChileno celebrates after a point during a match against Southern Methodist University on March 23 at UTA Tennis Center. Chileno and her partner junior Nanaka Takeuchi lost their match 7-5.
Freshman Polina Akimova prepares to hit the ball during a match against Southern Methodist University on March 23 at UTA Tennis Center. Akimova's match against freshman Winslow Huth was marked unfinished.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.