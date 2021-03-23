You are the owner of this article.
Photos: UTA women's tennis ends four-game winning streak with loss to Southern Methodist University

Photos: UTA women's tennis ends four-game winning streak with loss to Southern Methodist University

The women's tennis team celebrates a point during a match against Southern Methodist University on March 23 at UTA Tennis Center. The Mavericks have a perfect record of 4-0 for in-conference play. 

The women's tennis team (11-2) broke a four-game win streak after a loss to Southern Methodist University on Tuesday 4-0. 

The Mavericks were undefeated at home before Tuesday's loss but remain undefeated in conference play. 

The team's two recorded losses this season are at the hands of the Mustangs. 

UTA is scheduled to face Rice University next on the road March 25.

Freshman Polina Akimova prepares to hit the ball during a match against Southern Methodist University on March 23 at UTA Tennis Center. Akimova's match against freshman Winslow Huth was marked unfinished.
Junior Momoka Horiguchi celebrates with freshman Bruna Casasampere during a match against Southern Methodist University on March 23 at the UTA Tennis Center. Horiguchi and Casasampere won their match 6-1.
Junior Carla Pons eyes the ball during a match against Southern Methodist University on March 23 at UTA Tennis Center. Pons' singles match was marked unfinished.
Freshman Bruna Casasampere crouches during a match against Southern Methodist University on March 23 at UTA Tennis Center. Casasampere lost her match to junior Katherine Jakeway.
Sophomore Liz Chileno celebrates after a point during a match against Southern Methodist University on March 23 at UTA Tennis Center. Chileno and her partner junior Nanaka Takeuchi lost their match 7-5. 
Junior Nanaka Takeuchi prepares for a serve during a match against Southern Methodist University on March 23 at UTA Tennis Center. The Mavericks' two losses this season have been to the Mustangs. 
Junior Almudena Boza hits the ball during a match against Southern Methodist University on March 23 at UTA Tennis Center. Boza and her partner Junior Carla Pons lost their match 6-0.
