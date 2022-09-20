Senior outside hitter Brooke Townsend strikes the ball during a game against Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 16 at College Park Center. She had 11 kills this game, ending with a total of 13.5 points.
The volleyball team (8-4) swept the UTA Invitational over the weekend at College Park Center.
The team won against the University of New Orleans and Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 16, scoring 3-0 and 3-1, respectively. The team concluded the weekend with its third win against Lamar University 3-2 the following day.
The team extended its winning streak to six after the three victories over the weekend.
The team will begin conference play Sept. 24 against Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.