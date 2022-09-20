UTA women’s volleyball earns its sixth straight victory over the weekend

UTA volleyball teammates jump to celebrate a point earned during a game played against Lamar University on Sept. 17 at College Park Center. This game was the team’s sixth straight win this season.

The volleyball team (8-4) swept the UTA Invitational over the weekend at College Park Center. 

The team won against the University of New Orleans and Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 16, scoring 3-0 and 3-1, respectively. The team concluded the weekend with its third win against Lamar University 3-2 the following day. 

The team extended its winning streak to six after the three victories over the weekend. 

The team will begin conference play Sept. 24 against Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Mavericks watch their intro video during a game against Lamar University on Sept. 17 at College Park Center. The Mavericks won the game 3-2.
Junior outside hitter Meredith Fisher hits the ball over the net during a game against Lamar University on Sept. 17 at College Park Center. Fisher scored 14 points.
Senior outside hitter Brooke Townsend strikes the ball during a game against Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 16 at College Park Center. She had 11 kills this game, ending with a total of 13.5 points.
Junior outside hitter Devon Martinka, right, spikes the ball during a game against Lamar University on Sept. 17 at College Park Center. Martinka scored 4.5 points.
Head coach J.T. Wenger converses with the team during a game against Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 16 at College Park Center. Wenger has been head coach since 2017.
Freshman setter Sophie Skinner serves the ball during a game against Lamar University on Sept. 17 at College Park Center. Skinner scored three aces.
Sophomore middle blocker Kortney Puckett stands ready during a game against Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 16 at College Park Center. The Mavericks won three sets, winning the game.
Sophomore middle blocker Kortney Puckett slams the ball during a game against Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 16 at College Park Center. Puckett scored two points.

 

