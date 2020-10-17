You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photos: UTA volleyball wins first home matches against Arkansas State after COVID-19 postponement

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Photos: UTA volleyball wins first home matches against Arkansas State after COVID-19 postponement

Sophomore outside hitter Devon Martinka hits the ball during a match against Arkansas State University on Oct. 16 at College Park Center. Martinka finished the match with 11 kills.

The UTA volleyball team hosted its first home matches of the season Friday against Arkansas State University at College Park Center. The matches were rescheduled after being postponed due to COVID-19.

The Mavericks defeated the Red Wolves 3-2 in the first game of the day.

In the second match of the day UTA defeated Arkansas State University 3-1. The Mavs will take on the Red Wolves for their third and final match of the weekend Saturday.

Photos: UTA volleyball wins first home matches against Arkansas State after COVID-19 postponement

Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend tips the ball over the net during a match against Arkansas State University on Oct. 16 at College Park Center. Townsend recorded 10 kills in the win.
Photos: UTA volleyball wins first home matches against Arkansas State after COVID-19 postponement

Cardboard cutouts of fans take the place of real people Oct. 16 during a home match against Arkansas State University. Only two direct family members of current UTA student-athletes are allowed in attendance.
Photos: UTA volleyball wins first home matches against Arkansas State after COVID-19 postponement

Middle blocker Michaela Wright, left, and outside hitter Briana Brown jump to block a hit during a match against Arkansas State University on Oct. 16 at College Park Center. The Mavericks defeated the Red Wolves in five sets for their first home win of the season.
Photos: UTA volleyball wins first home matches against Arkansas State after COVID-19 postponement

Junior middle blocker Michaela Wright, left, and freshman middle blocker Simara Peyton block a shot at the net during a match against Arkansas State University on Oct. 16 at College Park Center. Wright led the team with six blocks in the win over the Red Wolves.
Photos: UTA volleyball wins first home matches against Arkansas State after COVID-19 postponement

Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend high-fives her teammates during player introductions before a match against Arkansas State University on Oct. 16 at College Park Center. The Mavericks improved their record to 4-0 this season. 
Photos: UTA volleyball wins first home matches against Arkansas State after COVID-19 postponement

Sophomore libero Alli Wells dives to dig the ball during a match against Arkansas State University on Oct. 16 at College Park Center. Wells had a match-high 33 digs in the win.
Photos: UTA volleyball wins first home matches against Arkansas State after COVID-19 postponement

Spectators sit among cardboard cutouts during a volleyball match against Arkansas State University on Oct. 16 at College Park Center. Visitors were required to wear masks at all times while in the building. 
Photos: UTA volleyball wins first home matches against Arkansas State after COVID-19 postponement

Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend spikes the ball during a match against Arkansas State University on Oct. 16 at College Park Center. UTA improved its record to 5-0 this season.
Photos: UTA volleyball wins first home matches against Arkansas State after COVID-19 postponement

Sophomore libero Alli Wells celebrates after a point with junior middle blocker Michaela Wright during a match against Arkansas State University on Oct. 16 at College Park Center. UTA's next match is Oct. 17 at College Park Center.
Photos: UTA volleyball wins first home matches against Arkansas State after COVID-19 postponement

Head coach J.T. Wenger talks to the team during a match against Arkansas State University on Oct. 16 at College Park Center. Wenger was named the seventh head coach in UTA volleyball history in January 2017 and is entering his third season at the helm of the volleyball program.
Photos: UTA volleyball wins first home matches against Arkansas State after COVID-19 postponement

Freshman defensive specialist Alyssa Duran celebrates during a match against Arkansas State University on Oct. 16 at College Park Center. Duran was named El Paso Times Libero of the Year 2019-2020.

@elias_valverde 

@peytonnorth

photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu 

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments