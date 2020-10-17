Photos: UTA volleyball wins first home matches against Arkansas State after COVID-19 postponement

Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend high-fives her teammates during player introductions before a match against Arkansas State University on Oct. 16 at College Park Center. The Mavericks improved their record to 4-0 this season.
Cardboard cutouts of fans take the place of real people Oct. 16 during a home match against Arkansas State University. Only two direct family members of current UTA student-athletes are allowed in attendance.
Middle blocker Michaela Wright, left, and outside hitter Briana Brown jump to block a hit during a match against Arkansas State University on Oct. 16 at College Park Center. The Mavericks defeated the Red Wolves in five sets for their first home win of the season.
Junior middle blocker Michaela Wright, left, and freshman middle blocker Simara Peyton block a shot at the net during a match against Arkansas State University on Oct. 16 at College Park Center. Wright led the team with six blocks in the win over the Red Wolves.
Spectators sit among cardboard cutouts during a volleyball match against Arkansas State University on Oct. 16 at College Park Center. Visitors were required to wear masks at all times while in the building.
Sophomore libero Alli Wells celebrates after a point with junior middle blocker Michaela Wright during a match against Arkansas State University on Oct. 16 at College Park Center. UTA's next match is Oct. 17 at College Park Center.
Head coach J.T. Wenger talks to the team during a match against Arkansas State University on Oct. 16 at College Park Center. Wenger was named the seventh head coach in UTA volleyball history in January 2017 and is entering his third season at the helm of the volleyball program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.