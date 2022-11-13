Photos: UTA volleyball secures spot in conference tournament with weekend win

Freshman setter Sophie Skinner, left, and Alli Wells, junior defensive specialist and libero, dive for the ball during a game against Southern Utah University on Nov. 12 at College Park Center. Wells had 11 digs, the third-most on the team.
Sophomore outside hitter Briana Brown, left, freshman setter Sophie Skinner, center, and sophomore middle blocker Kortney Puckett wait for the opponent's serve during a game against Southern Utah University on Nov. 12 at College Park Center. Puckett led the team with three aces.
Senior outside hitter Brooke Townsend, left, and Alli Wells, junior defensive specialist and libero, high-five during a game against Southern Utah University on Nov. 12 at College Park Center. Townsend led in digs with a total of 14.
Sophomore middle blocker Kortney Puckett, left, runs to high-five junior outside hitter Meredith Fisher during a game against Southern Utah University on Nov. 12 at College Park Center. Fisher led with eight blocks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.