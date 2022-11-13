 Skip to main content
Photos: UTA volleyball secures spot in conference tournament with weekend win

Photos: UTA volleyball secures spot in conference tournament with weekend win

The volleyball team celebrates during a game against Southern Utah University on Nov. 12 at College Park Center. In total, the team scored 74 points.

The volleyball team (17-9, 9-5) defeated Southern Utah University 3-2 on Saturday. It was the Mavericks’ eighth fix-set match this season, winning six of eight

After dropping the first set 16-25, UTA won the next two to take a two-sets-to-one lead. Southern Utah won the fourth set, forcing a fifth and final set, which the Mavericks won 15-8.

Sophomore outside hitter Briana Brown led the team with 13 kills, while senior outside hitter Brooke Townsend added 14 digs, tying her season-high.

With the victory, the Mavericks finished the season with a 9-5 record in Western Athletic Conference play. This clinched a spot in the conference tournament, which begins Thursday in Edinburg, Texas.

UTA’s quarterfinal match will be 4 p.m. Thursday.

Senior outside hitter Brooke Townsend receives during a game against Southern Utah University on Nov. 12 at College Park Center. Townsend scored a total of 11 points.
Sophomore middle blocker Kortney Puckett serves during a game against Southern Utah University on Nov. 12 at College Park Center. Puckett scored a total of 12.5 points.
The volleyball team goes for a play during a game against Southern Utah University on Nov. 12 at College Park Center. In total, 838 people attended the game.
Sophomore middle blocker Kortney Puckett, left, runs to high-five junior outside hitter Meredith Fisher during a game against Southern Utah University on Nov. 12 at College Park Center. Fisher led with eight blocks.
Head coach J.T. Wenger, right, speaks with junior outside hitter Devon Martinka during a game against Southern Utah University on Nov. 12 at College Park Center. Wenger came to UTA in 2017.
Freshman setter Sophie Skinner, left, and Alli Wells, junior defensive specialist and libero, dive for the ball during a game against Southern Utah University on Nov. 12 at College Park Center. Wells had 11 digs, the third-most on the team.
Senior outside hitter Brooke Townsend, left, and Alli Wells, junior defensive specialist and libero, high-five during a game against Southern Utah University on Nov. 12 at College Park Center. Townsend led in digs with a total of 14.
Sophomore outside hitter Briana Brown jumps to the ball during a game against Southern Utah University on Nov. 12 at College Park Center. Brown scored a total of 13.5 points.
Sophomore outside hitter Briana Brown, left, freshman setter Sophie Skinner, center, and sophomore middle blocker Kortney Puckett wait for the opponent's serve during a game against Southern Utah University on Nov. 12 at College Park Center. Puckett led the team with three aces.
The team cheers during a game against Southern Utah University on Nov. 12 at College Park Center. So far this season, the team has scored 1,294 kills.
