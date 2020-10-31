Photos: UTA volleyball falls to in-state rival Texas State University

Sophomore libero Alli Wells high-fives her teammates during player introductions before a match against Texas State University on Oct. 30 at College Park Center. Wells is a two-time Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend hits the ball past junior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald during a match against Texas State University on Oct. 30 at College Park Center. Townsend ended the match with nine kills out of 26 total attempts.
Head coach J.T. Wenger talks to the team during a match against Texas State University on Oct. 30 at College Park Center. Wenger and others wore pink masks during the match in honor of breast cancer awareness month.
Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend walks off the court after a match against Texas State University on Oct. 30 at College Park Center. The Mavericks' next match is against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Nov. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.