Photos: UTA volleyball falls to in-state rival Texas State University

Freshman setter Mollie Blank passes the ball during a match against Texas State University on Oct. 30 at College Park Center. Blank had 12 assists during the match. 

The UTA volleyball team lost 3-0 against in-state rival Texas State University on Friday at College Park Center. 

Texas State University is currently at the top of the West Division of The Sun Belt Conference with a 12-game winning streak.

UTA lost to Texas State University again Saturday afternoon at College Park Center.

Freshman middle blocker Kortney Puckett jumps to block a shot during a match against Texas State University on Oct. 30 at College Park Center. Puckett ended the match with one block.
Sophomore libero Alli Wells high-fives her teammates during player introductions before a match against Texas State University on Oct. 30 at College Park Center. Wells is a two-time Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Freshman outsider hitter Briana Brown hits the ball during a match against Texas State University on Oct. 30 at College Park Center. Brown had four kills out of 15 total attempts.
Head coach J.T. Wenger talks to the team during a match against Texas State University on Oct. 30 at College Park Center. Wenger and others wore pink masks during the match in honor of breast cancer awareness month.
Freshman outsider hitter Briana Brown elevates for a block during a match against Texas State University on Oct. 30 at College Park Center. Brown had one ace in the match against the Bobcats.
Sophomore libero Alli Wells covers her face after a play during a match against Texas State University on Oct. 30 at College Park Center. UTA lost 3-0.
Sophomore outside hitter Devon Martinka hits the ball during a match against Texas State University on Oct. 30 at College Park Center. Martinka had three kills during the match.
Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend hits the ball past junior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald during a match against Texas State University on Oct. 30 at College Park Center. Townsend ended the match with nine kills out of 26 total attempts. 
Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend walks off the court after a match against Texas State University on Oct. 30 at College Park Center. The Mavericks' next match is against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Nov. 6.
