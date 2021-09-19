Photos: UTA volleyball earns first two wins of season at third annual Maverick Invitational

UTA celebrates a point during a match against Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 18 at College Park Center. The Mavericks swept the Panthers to earn their first win of the season. 

The volleyball team (2-7) hosted the third annual Maverick Invitational this past weekend. In the three matches, the Mavericks went 2-1.

On Sept. 17, the Mavericks started the invitational with a 3-2 loss to Tennessee State University but were able to earn their first of win of the season against Prairie View A&M University 3-0 on Sept. 18.

The team continued its winning ways against Northwestern State University, earning its second win of the season. The Mavericks begin conference play Friday against the University of South Alabama.

Sophomore setter Jessica Stancliff sets the ball during a match against Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 18 at College Park Center. Stancliff had 12 assists in the match. 
Sophomore libero Alli Wells digs for the ball during a match against Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 18 at College Park Center. Wells had 17 digs in the match.
Sophomore outside hitter Devon Martinka hits the ball during a match against Tennessee State University on Sept. 17 at College Park Center. Martinka had eights kills in the match.
Senior middle blocker Kainah Williams attempts to block the ball during a match against Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 18 at College Park Center. Williams had three blocks in the game. 
Sophomore outside hitter Devon Martinka digs for the ball during a match against Tennessee State University on Sept. 17 at College Park Center. UTA lost 3-2 to the Tigers.
Sophomore outside hitter Devon Martinka, left, and senior middle blocker Kainah Williams attempt to block the ball during a match against Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 18 at College Park Center. Martinka had one block while Williams had three in the match.
Senior middle blocker Kainah Williams, left, and freshman outside hitter Briana Brown anticipate the ball during a match against Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 18 at College Park Center. As a team, UTA had eight blocks in the match.
Freshman setter Mollie Blank sets the ball during a match against Tennessee State University on Sept. 17 at College Park Center. Blank had 27 assists in the match.
Freshman defensive specialist Emily Larson digs for the ball during a match against Northwestern State University on Sept. 18 at College Park Center. Larson had eight digs in the match.
Freshman outside hitter Briana Brown attempts to hit the ball over the net during a match against Northwestern State University on Sept. 18 at College Park Center. Brown had 16 kills in the match.
Sophomore setter Jessica Stancliff hits the ball during a match against Northwestern State University on Sept. 18 at College Park Center. Stancliff had 52 assists in the match.
