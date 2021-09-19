Photos: UTA volleyball earns first two wins of season at third annual Maverick Invitational

Sophomore outside hitter Devon Martinka, left, and senior middle blocker Kainah Williams attempt to block the ball during a match against Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 18 at College Park Center. Martinka had one block while Williams had three in the match.
Senior middle blocker Kainah Williams, left, and freshman outside hitter Briana Brown anticipate the ball during a match against Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 18 at College Park Center. As a team, UTA had eight blocks in the match.
The volleyball team (2-7) hosted the third annual Maverick Invitational this past weekend. In the three matches, the Mavericks went 2-1.
On Sept. 17, the Mavericks started the invitational with a 3-2 loss to Tennessee State University but were able to earn their first of win of the season against Prairie View A&M University 3-0 on Sept. 18.
The team continued its winning ways against Northwestern State University, earning its second win of the season. The Mavericks begin conference play Friday against the University of South Alabama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.