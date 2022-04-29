Photos: UTA track and field teams take home the gold

Senior multis Lucas Van Klaveren throws in the men’s shot put during the UTA Under Armour Invitational on April 28 at the Maverick Stadium. Van Klaveren placed ninth in the men’s shot put with a distance of 12.73m.
Freshman multis McKinley Novacek lands after a jump during the women's long jump at the UTA Under Armour Invitational on April 28 at the Maverick Stadium. Novacek also competed in the hurdles, high jump and 200-meter dash.
Freshman multis Brady Shadrick prepares to run during the men's pole vault at the UTA Under Armour Invitational on April 28 at the Maverick Stadium. Shadrick finished in fourth place with a height of 4.75m.
Junior pole vaulter Scott Frazier launches over the bar during the men's pole vault at the UTA Under Armour Invitational on April 28 at the Maverick Stadium. Frazier was unable to make a mark and didn’t place as a result.
Freshman distance runner Jeriel Algarin-Marquez, left, junior distance runner Jose Alfonzo, center, and sophomore distance runner Jacob Ye run during the UTA Under Armour Invitational on April 28 at Maverick Stadium. The trio competed in the men's 1500-meter run.
Sophomore distance runner Tanner Henderson leaps from steeple during the men's 3000-meter steeplechase during the UTA Under Armour Invitational on April 28 at Maverick Stadium. Henderson placed second in the race with a time of 9:40.41.
Junior distance runner Jose Alfonzo runs the final turn in the men's 1500-meter race during the UTA Under Armour Invitational on April 28 at Maverick Stadium. Alfonzo finished the race in fifth place with a time of 3:58.30.
Senior pole vaulter Abigail Kelly-Salo vaults over the bar in the women's pole vault during the UTA Under Armour Invitational on April 28 at Maverick Stadium. Kelly-Salo finished the competition in first place with a height of 3.85m.
Senior multis Jade Bontke competes in the women's high jump during the UTA Under Armour Invitational on April 28 at Maverick Stadium. Bontke placed first in the women's high jump with a height of 1.72m.
Junior hurdler Joel Bengtsson leaps over a hurdle in the men's 110-meter hurdles during the UTA Under Armour Invitational on April 28 at Maverick Stadium. Bengtsson placed first in the event with a time of 13.72 seconds.
Freshman multis Brady Shadrick takes off from the blocks in the men's 400-meter race during the UTA Under Armour Invitational on April 28 at Maverick Stadium. Shadrick finished the race with a 50.56 time.
The men’s and women’s track and field teams hosted the UTA Under Armour Invitational on April 28 at the Maverick Stadium.
The day began with field events, where UTA won both the men's and women's pole vault, the women's hammer throw, shot put, javelin and the women’s high jump.
The men’s 4x100 team had a season’s best run of 40.29. The team consisted of freshmen sprinters Jarvis Miles and Robert Griffin, sophomore sprinter DaVontay Kennedy and junior hurdler Joel Bengtsson.
The women’s team took six of the top seven places in the 100-meter dash. Freshman sprinter Iyana Gray won with a time of 11.45. Graduate sprinter Tatyana Terrell ran her first career 100-meter dash and placed second with a 11.50 time.
The team will return to competition May 12 to prepare for the Sun Belt Conference championship in Lafayette, Louisiana, at the Ragin’ Cajuns Track Facility.
Current UTA students enrolled in at least six credit hours during the semester of employment and in good academic standing are eligible to apply for these paid positions. Some qualify for internship credit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.