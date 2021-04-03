Photos: UTA track and field teams shatter personal records, earn multiple wins in UTA Invitational

Junior Valeria Diaz leads the pack in the women’s 5,000-meter race during day one of the UTA Invitational on April 2 at Maverick Stadium. Diaz set a new personal record of 18:00 on the way to win the event.
Senior Justin Domangue starts the men’s 5,000-meter race during day one of the UTA Invitational on April 2 at Maverick Stadium. Domangue won the event with a time of 14:27, the fifth fastest in program history.
Seniors Connor Butterfield, left, and Victor Bocanegra bump fists after the men’s 5,000-meter race during day one of the UTA Invitational on April 2 at Maverick Stadium. Butterfield placed fourth in the event with a time of 14:53.
Sophomore Joel Bengtsson, left, and junior Medric Roberson compete during the men’s 110-meter hurdles on day two of the UTA Invitational on April 3 at Maverick Stadium. Bengtsson won with a time of 13.99, and Roberson followed in second place with a time of 14.24 seconds.
The men's and women's outdoor track and field teams earned a number of wins during the UTA Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Senior Justin Domangue and junior Valeria Diaz both won their respective 5,000-meter races Friday night. Domangue finished his race with the fifth best time in program history with 14:27. Diaz won her race with a new personal record time of 18:00.
Earlier in the day, freshman Brycen Ellis set a new personal record in the javelin with a 48.97-meter throw. Senior Marisa Fleck set the fifth best javelin throw in program history with a mark of 40.38m.
Saturday featured a full slate of track and field events, starting with the women's long jump and ending with the 4x400 meter relay.
Senior Bryson DeBerry won the men's high jump event, clearing the bar at 2.05m.
The track and field teams will compete next at the North Texas Classic on the University of North Texas campus April 10.
