Photos: UTA track and field teams shatter personal records, earn multiple wins in UTA Invitational

Head coach John Sauerhage calls out splits during the men’s 5,000-meter race during day one of the UTA Invitational on April 2 at Maverick Stadium. UTA runners placed first and second in the event. 

The men's and women's outdoor track and field teams earned a number of wins during the UTA Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

Senior Justin Domangue and junior Valeria Diaz both won their respective 5,000-meter races Friday night. Domangue finished his race with the fifth best time in program history with 14:27. Diaz won her race with a new personal record time of 18:00.

Earlier in the day, freshman Brycen Ellis set a new personal record in the javelin with a 48.97-meter throw. Senior Marisa Fleck set the fifth best javelin throw in program history with a mark of 40.38m.

Saturday featured a full slate of track and field events, starting with the women's long jump and ending with the 4x400 meter relay.

Senior Bryson DeBerry won the men's high jump event, clearing the bar at 2.05m.

The track and field teams will compete next at the North Texas Classic on the University of North Texas campus April 10. 

Freshman Brycen Ellis readies himself during the javelin event of the UTA Invitational on April 2 at Maverick Stadium. Ellis recorded a personal record with a throw of 48.97m in the event. 
Sophomore Joel Bengtsson, left, and junior Medric Roberson compete during the men’s 110-meter hurdles on day two of the UTA Invitational on April 3 at Maverick Stadium. Bengtsson won with a time of 13.99, and Roberson followed in second place with a time of 14.24 seconds.
Seniors Connor Butterfield, left, and Victor Bocanegra bump fists after the men’s 5,000-meter race during day one of the UTA Invitational on April 2 at Maverick Stadium. Butterfield placed fourth in the event with a time of 14:53. 
Senior Marisa Fleck prepares to throw in the women's javelin during day one of the UTA Invitational on April 2 at Maverick Stadium. Fleck threw against the University of North Texas in the event.
Senior Justin Domangue starts the men’s 5,000-meter race during day one of the UTA Invitational on April 2 at Maverick Stadium. Domangue won the event with a time of 14:27, the fifth fastest in program history. 
Junior Valeria Diaz leads the pack in the women’s 5,000-meter race during day one of the UTA Invitational on April 2 at Maverick Stadium. Diaz set a new personal record of 18:00 on the way to win the event. 
Sophomore Jose Alfonzo, right, takes the lead during the men’s 1,500-meter race on day two of the UTA Invitational on April 3 at Maverick Stadium. Alfonzo placed 12th with a time of 4:08. 
Junior Jade Bontke throws the javelin during day one of the UTA Invitational on April 2 at Maverick Stadium. Bontke placed fourth in the event with a throw of 31.10m. 
Senior Cole Klashinsky leads a group during the men's 5,000-meter race during day one of the UTA Invitational on April 2 at Maverick Stadium. Klashinsky did not finish the race.
Senior Jorrdyn Dunn starts the men’s 400-meter hurdles race during day two of the UTA Invitational on April 3 at Maverick Stadium. Dunn placed seventh in the event with a time of 56.72. 
Sophomore Marquentin Barnes runs during the men’s 1,500-meter race on day two of the UTA Invitational on April 3 at Maverick Stadium. Barnes placed second in the event with a time of 3:57.
Senior Juleen Lewis competes during the women’s long jump on day two of the UTA Invitational on April 3 at Maverick Stadium. Lewis took second place in the event with a jump of 5.91m.
Junior Valeria Diaz crosses the finish line of the women's 5000-meter race during day one of the UTA Invitational on April 2 at Maverick Stadium. Diaz won the race with a time of 18:00.
Freshman Brycen Ellis throws in the men's javelin during day one of the UTA Invitational on April 2 at Maverick Stadium. Ellis finished second with a 48.97m throw. 
Senior Madeleine Rowe runs during the women’s 1,500-meter race on day two of the UTA Invitational on April 3 at Maverick Stadium. Rowe won first place in the event with a time of 4:38.
