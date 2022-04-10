The men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams competed in a variety of events during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas.

Senior Bryson DeBerry won the men’s high jump with a height of 2.10m. In the 2021 outdoor season, DeBerry finished 13th at the NCAA Division One Championships after clearing the bar at 2.15m.

Early afternoon, freshman Simona Cabella and senior Abigail Kelly-Salo earned second and third place in women’s pole vault with the same leap height of 3.65m.

Freshman Iyana Gray sprinted 11.44 seconds into first place during the women’s 100-meter.  

Senior multis Jade Bontke and Lucas Van Klaveren compete in the Mt. San Antonio College Relays while the rest of the team will compete at the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco, Texas, on April 22 and 23.

UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

Senior Calyha Brown prepares to throw during the women's shot put during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. Brown placed fourth with a distance of 13.41m. 
UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

Graduate Bryson DeBerry falls during the men's high jump at the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. In the 2020-2021 indoor season, DeBerry bested the UTA school record and conference all-time record at the Texas Tech Red Raider Invitational with a jump of 2.21m. 
UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

Sophomore DaVontay Kennedy hands the baton to freshman Khalid Mendez in the 4x100 during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. The men's 4x100 team placed second with a time of 40.59. 
UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

Sophomore Nolan Walker jumps during the men's 110-meter hurdles during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. Walker also competed in the men's 200-meter and the men's 4x400-meter relay. 
UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

Freshman Obi Ugwu lands during the men's triple jump at the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. Ugwu placed second with a distance of 14.43m. 
UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

Freshman Simona Cabella leaps in the women's pole vault during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. Cabella placed second in the pole vault with a height of 3.65m. 

 

 

 
UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

The Mavericks take the curve in the men's 1500-meter during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. The Mavericks had four men competing in the race. 
UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

Sophomore Nolan Walker prepares to run the men's 110-meter hurdles during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. Walker placed first with a time of 14.34. 
UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

Junior Tynecia Singletary sets up her blocks during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. Singletary placed fourth in the 400-meter with 57.25 seconds.
UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

Senior Charlotte Murphy leans on a table to catch her breath after the women's 1500-meter during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. Murphy placed second with a time of 4:46.10. 
UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

Senior Shelby West jumps over a hurdle in the women's 400-meter hurdles during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. West placed second with a time of 59.31 seconds.
UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

Freshman Robert Griffin warms up before his races during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. Griffin competed in the men's 4x100-meter relay, 100-meter and 200-meter. 
UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

Graduate Bryson DeBerry vaults over the pole in the men's high jump during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. DeBerry won first place in the high jump with a height of 2.10m. 
UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

Sophomore DaVontay Kennedy sets up his blocks during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. Kennedy finished in seventh place in the men's 200-meter at the 2021 Sun Belt Championships. 
UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

Associate head coach Brandon Berger, right, coaches graduate Bryson DeBerry during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. DeBerry won the men’s high jump with a height of 2.10m.
UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

Senior Charlotte Murphy rounds the curve in the women's 1600-meter during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. Murphy finished the race in 4:46.10 minutes. 
UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

Junior Krystal Igbo jumps over the last hurdle in the women's 100-meter hurdles during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. Igbo finished second with a time of 13.98 seconds. 
UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

Junior Marvin Walford competes in the men's triple jump during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. Walford placed first with a distance of 15.35m. 
UTA track and field finishes strong at North Texas Classic

Senior Calyha Brown prepares to throw in the women's shot put during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. Brown placed fourth with a distance of 13.41m. 

 

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments