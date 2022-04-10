Graduate Bryson DeBerry falls during the men's high jump at the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. In the 2020-2021 indoor season, DeBerry bested the UTA school record and conference all-time record at the Texas Tech Red Raider Invitational with a jump of 2.21m.
Sophomore DaVontay Kennedy hands the baton to freshman Khalid Mendez in the 4x100 during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. The men's 4x100 team placed second with a time of 40.59.
Sophomore Nolan Walker jumps during the men's 110-meter hurdles during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. Walker also competed in the men's 200-meter and the men's 4x400-meter relay.
Senior Charlotte Murphy leans on a table to catch her breath after the women's 1500-meter during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. Murphy placed second with a time of 4:46.10.
Graduate Bryson DeBerry vaults over the pole in the men's high jump during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. DeBerry won first place in the high jump with a height of 2.10m.
Sophomore DaVontay Kennedy sets up his blocks during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. Kennedy finished in seventh place in the men's 200-meter at the 2021 Sun Belt Championships.
Associate head coach Brandon Berger, right, coaches graduate Bryson DeBerry during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. DeBerry won the men’s high jump with a height of 2.10m.
Junior Krystal Igbo jumps over the last hurdle in the women's 100-meter hurdles during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas. Igbo finished second with a time of 13.98 seconds.
The men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams competed in a variety of events during the North Texas Classic on April 9 at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas.
Senior Bryson DeBerry won the men’s high jump with a height of 2.10m. In the 2021 outdoor season, DeBerry finished 13th at the NCAA Division One Championships after clearing the bar at 2.15m.
Early afternoon, freshman Simona Cabella and senior Abigail Kelly-Salo earned second and third place in women’s pole vault with the same leap height of 3.65m.
Freshman Iyana Gray sprinted 11.44 seconds into first place during the women’s 100-meter.
Senior multis Jade Bontke and Lucas Van Klaveren compete in the Mt. San Antonio College Relays while the rest of the team will compete at the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco, Texas, on April 22 and 23.
