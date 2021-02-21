Snowfall blanketed the campus of UTA beginning Valentine's Day and throughout the week. Students ventured out into the cold to take advantage of the rare North Texas snow. 

Several students built snowmen across campus while university staff worked to clear sidewalks of the wintry mix. 

Photos: UTA students take advantage of the snowfall blanketing campus

Computer science sophomore Gabriel Majors presses rocks into a snowman Feb. 19 outside of the Commons. Students have been building snowmen of varying sizes across campus all week with the snow that fell on campus. 
Computer engineering sophomore Justin Geisen, left, and education senior Suan Sum place the head onto a snowman Feb. 19 outside of the Commons. Friday marked the first time over 32 degrees after 139 hours at or below freezing.
Students lift the center piece of a snowman Feb. 19 outside of the Commons. Some students spent the week enjoying the wintry weather by sledding and building snowmen across campus.
Computer engineering sophomore Justin Geisen, left, education senior Suan Sum, center, and computer science sophomore Grabriel Majors place details on a snowman Feb. 19 outside the Commons. The snowman was built with four balls of snow rolled and packed together on top of one another. 
A snow plow clears a walkway Feb. 17 on the University Center mall. UTA plans to make up the missing week by compressing coursework for the rest of the semester. 
A snow-covered campus begins to the thaw after freezing temperatures rise Feb. 19 in Arlington. 
Snow blankets the roadway along West Nedderman Drive on Feb. 14 on West Campus. Icy and snow-covered roads made for hazardous travel across the Metroplex. 
