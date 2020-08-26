You are the owner of this article.
Photos: UTA students find a changed campus under new social distancing guidelines

Students began their fall semester classes Wednesday on a changed campus. UTA has taken numerous precautions to promote social distancing and limit the spread of the coronavirus, including limiting seating inside the University Center and requiring face coverings inside all campus buildings except when eating.

The university has transitioned to a mix of hybrid, online and face-to-face classes until Thanksgiving break, when all classes will transition online.

Students wear face coverings on the first day of classes Aug. 26 on the University Center mall. Masks are not required outside but should be worn when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Nursing freshman Stephanie Torres works on her laptop during the first day of classes Aug. 26 in the University Center Palo Duro Lounge. Masks are required inside all campus buildings except when eating.
Students wait in line for Panda Express on the first day of classes Aug. 26 in The Plaza. Panda Express is one of many lunch options operating on campus.
A group of students gathers for lunch on the first day of classes Aug. 26 outside the University Center. Tables and furniture have been removed from the UC to encourage social distancing while eating.
UTA public safety officer Rob Bilger, right, hands a map to marketing freshman Ali Akbar on the first day of classes Aug. 26 on the University Center mall. Bilger was helping students with directions to classes and providing masks.
Biology freshman Abanoub Abdelsaid, left, software engineering freshman Anton Hanna, center, and mechanical engineering freshman Bishoy Habib look at their phones on the first day of classes Aug. 26 in the University Center. According to UTA's face-covering protocol people should wear a mask until they are ready to eat and then replace it after they've finished eating.
Students order food at Subway on the first day of school Aug. 26 in the University Center. UTA installed plexiglass in dining areas to limit the spread of COVID-19.
A student walks through the University Center on the first day of classes Aug. 26. Tables and furniture have been removed from the UC to promote social distancing and limit the spread of COVID-19.
Students maintain social distancing while waiting in line during the first day of classes Aug. 26 in The Plaza. Markers have been placed on the floor to help students maintain a 6-foot distance from one another.
Electrical engineering sophomore Victor Armendariz rests on the first day of classes Aug. 26 in the University Center Palo Duro Lounge. Seating has been adjusted to promote social distancing while students eat.

