Photos: UTA students find a changed campus under new social distancing guidelines

Students began their fall semester classes Wednesday on a changed campus. UTA has taken numerous precautions to promote social distancing and limit the spread of the coronavirus, including limiting seating inside the University Center and requiring face coverings inside all campus buildings except when eating.
The university has transitioned to a mix of hybrid, online and face-to-face classes until Thanksgiving break, when all classes will transition online.
@elias_valverde
@raachelbond
