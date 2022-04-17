The Mavericks defeated Georgia Southern University in a sweep during back-to-back games with a shutout for the second game on April 16 at Allan Saxe Field. Winning both games brought the Mavericks to 20-17 for season play.

The Mavericks won the first game 9-5 and the second game 6-0.

Photos: UTA softball sweeps Georgia Southern University in weekend games

Mavericks greet sophomore second baseman Jessica Carreon in celebration after scoring a home run during a game against Georgia Southern University on April 16 at Allan Saxe Field. Carreon scored three runs throughout the two games.
The Mavericks celebrate after winning their second game against Georgia Southern University on April 16 at Allan Saxe Field. The Mavericks defeated Georgia Southern in both games. 
Sophomore second baseman Jessica Carreon sprints to first base during a game against Georgia Southern University on April 16 at Allan Saxe Field. Carreon scored her first home run of the season during the second game.
Freshman pitcher Morgan Max holds a bat during a game against Georgia Southern University on April 16 at Allan Saxe Field. Max had a season-high four strikeouts while pitching. 
Freshman pitcher Morgan Max prepares to bat for a pitch during a game against Georgia Southern University on April 16 at Allan Saxe Field. Three hundred people were in attendance for the game.
