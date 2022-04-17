Photos: UTA softball sweeps Georgia Southern University in weekend games

Mavericks greet sophomore second baseman Jessica Carreon in celebration after scoring a home run during a game against Georgia Southern University on April 16 at Allan Saxe Field. Carreon scored three runs throughout the two games.
Sophomore second baseman Jessica Carreon sprints to first base during a game against Georgia Southern University on April 16 at Allan Saxe Field. Carreon scored her first home run of the season during the second game.
The Mavericks defeated Georgia Southern University in a sweep during back-to-back games with a shutout for the second game on April 16 at Allan Saxe Field. Winning both games brought the Mavericks to 20-17 for season play.
The Mavericks won the first game 9-5 and the second game 6-0.
WorldShip, FedEx shipping & LTL are a plus but not needed. Forklift operator is preferred but not required. Training available, call 817-265-3421 ask for Kevin or send an email to: kevin.jones@ctc-traffic.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.