Photos: UTA softball falls to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Iowa State University

During the first game of the 2nd Boerner Invitational, the softball team lost 5-4 against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi at Allan Saxe Field on Thursday night.
Thursday's loss marked a five-game losing streak for the Mavericks.
Friday night, the Mavericks lost 8-2 to No. 23 Iowa State University at Allan Saxe Field. Friday was the sixth straight game the softball team has lost.
The Boerner Invitational continues through the weekend with the next game being played against Missouri State University on Saturday.
Sophomore infielder Jadyn Erickson runs to first base during a game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on March 4 at Allan Saxe Field. Erickson had a season high of two hits and one base stolen.
Photo by Peyton C. North
Senior pitcher
JoJo Valencia throws the ball during a game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on March 4 at Allan Saxe Field. Valencia threw a season high of 83 pitches.
Photo by Peyton C. North
Senior catcher Courtney Ogle runs past third base during a game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on March 4 at Allan Saxe Field. Thursday's loss marked a five-game losing streak for the Mavericks.
Photo by Peyton C. North
Freshman infielder Jessica Carreon wears a mask during a game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on March 4 at Allan Saxe Field. Carreon had a season high of two hits and one run.
Photo by Peyton C. North
Sophomore third baseman Jadyn Erickson slides to home base during a game against Iowa State University on March 5 at Allan Saxe Field. Erickson had one stolen base during this game, making it her first of the season.
Photo by Julia Mendoza
Senior first baseman Aileen Garcia prepares to catch a ball during a game against Iowa State University on March 5 at Allan Saxe Field. Garcia earned one walk in the game.
Photo by Julia Mendoza
Sophomore pitcher Kenedy Hines throws the ball during a game against Iowa State University on March 5 at Allan Saxe Field. Hines had one strikeout during the game.
Photo by Julia Mendoza
Junior shortstop Emily Evans jumps in anticipation during a game against Iowa State University on March 5 at Allan Saxe Field. Evans was held hitless during the 8-2 loss.
Photo by Julia Mendoza
Senior third baseman KJ Murphy dashes off of first base during a game against Iowa State University on March 5 at Allan Saxe Field. Murphy had two putouts during this game, making it her season high.
Photo by Julia Mendoza
UTA softball team members cheer in the dugout during a game against Iowa State University on March 5 at Allan Saxe Field. UTA lost 8-2, scoring one run in each, the first and last inning.
Photo by Julia Mendoza
