Photos: UTA men's, women's cross-country teams start season with podium finishes

The UTA men's and women's cross-country teams kicked off their 2020 season in Dallas on Friday evening at the UTA Cross Country Invite. The women raced two miles while the men raced four miles around the Jesse Owens Memorial Athletic Complex.
The women were led by senior Madeleine Rowe, who finished sixth place overall. The men's team finished third overall as a team behind a third-place individual finish by sophomore Jack Myers.
