You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photos: UTA men's, women's cross-country teams start season with podium finishes

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Photos: UTA men's and women's cross-country teams start season with podium finishes

The UTA women's cross country team stands ready before their race at the UTA Cross Country Invite on Sept. 25 in Dallas. The team will head to College Station on Oct. 17 for the Arturo Barrios Invitational. 

The UTA men's and women's cross-country teams kicked off their 2020 season in Dallas on Friday evening at the UTA Cross Country Invite. The women raced two miles while the men raced four miles around the Jesse Owens Memorial Athletic Complex.

The women were led by senior Madeleine Rowe, who finished sixth place overall. The men's team finished third overall as a team behind a third-place individual finish by sophomore Jack Myers. 

UTA men’s, women’s cross-country teams take third in first meet of the season

Freshman Patrick Estes leads a pack of runners during the UTA Cross Country Invite on Sept. 25 in Dallas. Estes finished 15th overall with a time of 21:30 in the four-mile race.
Photos: UTA men's and women's cross-country teams start season with podium finishes

Sophomore Jack Myers hugs his father Dwayne Myers following the men's four-mile race at the UTA Cross Country Invite on Sept. 25 in Dallas. Dwayne Myers said that after seeing his son run 70 miles per week during the summer, it's rewarding to see him compete and celebrate with his teammates.
Photos: UTA men's and women's cross-country teams start season with podium finishes

Senior Cole Klashinsky runs during the UTA Cross Country Invite on Sept. 25 in Dallas. Head coach Sauerhage encouraged Klashinsky to move up as he reached the third mile of the race. 
Photos: UTA men's and women's cross-country teams start season with podium finishes

Sophomore Jack Myers, second from right, holds his Chihuahua mix, Franklin, after the men's four-mile race at the UTA Cross Country Invite on Sept. 25 in Dallas. Myers finished the race third overall with a time of 20:29.3.
Photos: UTA men's and women's cross-country teams start season with podium finishes

Senior Madeleine Rowe, left, and junior Valeria Diaz-Gonzales near the finish line during the UTA Cross Country Invite on Sept. 25 in Dallas. Rowe finished first on the team, which placed third overall at the first meet of the season.  
Photos: UTA men's and women's cross-country teams start season with podium finishes

Senior Cole Klashinsky is comforted after crossing the finish line at UTA Cross Country Invite on Sept. 25 in Dallas. Klashinsky placed ninth overall with a time of 21:04 in the first event of the season. 
Photos: UTA men's and women's cross-country teams start season with podium finishes

The UTA men's cross country team huddle before their race at the UTA Cross Country Invite on Sept. 25 in Dallas. This is their first cross-country meet of the fall 2020 season. 
Photos: UTA men's and women's cross-country teams start season with podium finishes

Sophomore Marquentin Barnes running at the UTA Cross Country Invite on Sept. 25 in Dallas. Barnes finished eighth on the team, with a time of 22:13.
Photos: UTA men's and women's cross-country teams start season with podium finishes

The men's cross-country team celebrates with friends and family after their four-mile race. UTA placed third overall at their home meet.
Photos: UTA men's and women's cross-country teams start season with podium finishes

Freshman Jacob Ye crosses the finish line at the UTA Cross Country Invite on Sept. 25 in Dallas. Ye finished 18th overall, with a time of 22:02 at the first race of the season. 
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments