Photos: UTA men's, women's basketball teams tip off their seasons at College Park Center

Photos: UTA men's, women's basketball teams tip off their seasons at College Park Center

Junior guard Terryn Milton dribbles around a defender during the season opener against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. Milton ended the game with four rebounds and a steal.

The Lady Mavericks kicked off the basketball season Wednesday morning against Texas A&M-Commerce at College Park Center. UTA was led by senior forward Bre Wickware with 21 points in the win over the Lions 74-45. The Lady Mavericks' next game is Nov. 29 against Midwestern State University.

Following the women's game the UTA men's basketball team played Oklahoma State University. In the nationally televised game the Mavericks were led by junior guard David Azore with 14 points. The Mavericks fell to a 1-12 record against the Cowboys. 

Senior forward Bre Wickware prepares for a free throw during the season opener against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. Wickware made one free throw on two attempts.
Senior forward Bre Wickware, right, defends senior guard Chania Wright during the season opener against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. Wickware had 10 rebounds and 21 points, with two 3-point shots.
Sophomore guard Nicolas Elame attempts his second free throw during a game against Oklahoma State University on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. The Mavericks dropped their first game of the season to the Cowboys 75-68.
Sophomore guard Nicolas Elame passes the ball to sophomore guard Sam Griffin during a game against Oklahoma State University on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. The Mavericks lost to the Cowboys 75-68. 
Lady Mavericks fend off A&M-Commerce Lions 74-45 in head coach Shereka Wright's debut

Senior forward Bre Wickware dribbles down the court during the season opener against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. Wickware doubled her career high for points with 21 points. 
Sophomore guard Nicolas Elame intercepts the ball during a game against Oklahoma State University on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. The Mavericks lost 75-68 to the Cowboys. 
Junior guard Shahada Wells makes a bank shot during a game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. The Mavericks lost 75-68 to the Cowboys. 
Senior guard Jordynn Hernandez prepares to defend during the season opener against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. The Lady Mavericks won 74-45.
Junior forward Shyia Smith grabs the ball at tipoff during the season opener against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. Smith started the season with 17 points and six rebounds.
Junior guard Shahada Wells makes a basket during a game against Oklahoma State University on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. The Mavericks fell to the Cowboys in the first game of the season 75-68.
Junior guard Claire Chastain dribbles around a defender during the season opener against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. Chastain ended the game with five assists and 8 points.

