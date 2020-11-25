Photos: UTA men's, women's basketball teams tip off their seasons at College Park Center

Sophomore guard Nicolas Elame attempts his second free throw during a game against Oklahoma State University on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. The Mavericks dropped their first game of the season to the Cowboys 75-68.
Junior forward Shyia Smith grabs the ball at tipoff during the season opener against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. Smith started the season with 17 points and six rebounds.
Senior forward BreWickware, right, defends senior guard Chania Wright during the season opener against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. Wickware had 10 rebounds and 21 points, with two 3-point shots.
Junior guard TerrynMilton dribbles around a defender during the season opener against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. Milton ended the game with four rebounds and a steal.
Senior forward Bre Wickware dribbles down the court during the season opener against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. Wickware doubled her career high for points with 21 points.
Junior guard ClaireChastain dribbles around a defender during the season opener against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 25 at College Park Center. Chastain ended the game with five assists and 8 points.
The Lady Mavericks kicked off the basketball season Wednesday morning against Texas A&M-Commerce at College Park Center. UTA was led by senior forward Bre Wickware with 21 points in the win over the Lions 74-45. The Lady Mavericks' next game is Nov. 29 against Midwestern State University.
Following the women's game the UTA men's basketball team played Oklahoma State University. In the nationally televised game the Mavericks were led by junior guard David Azore with 14 points. The Mavericks fell to a 1-12 record against the Cowboys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.