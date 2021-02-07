Photos: UTA men's and women's tennis handily defeat Tarleton, Cameron

Junior Carla Pons, left, and Junior Almudena Boza celebrate during a doubles match against Tarleton State University on Feb. 6 at the UTA Tennis Center. The women's tennis team improved their record to 3-0 after the win. 

UTA’s women’s tennis team (3-0) defeated Tarleton State University on Saturday morning 4-0. The Mavericks remain undefeated on the season after defeating Cameron University later Saturday afternoon 7-0. 

The men's tennis team won their home opener 6-1 to improve their record to 1-1 this season. The Mavs will travel next weekend to play Rice University on Feb. 13. 

Junior Almudena Boza hits a return during a doubles match against Tarleton State University on Feb. 6 at the UTA Tennis Center. Boza and her partner junior Carla Pons went 5-5 with Tarleton before the match was marked unfinished. 
Freshman Alan Sau Franco hits a forehand Feb. 6 during a match against Cameron University at UTA Tennis Center. Franco won his double match 6-3. 
Junior Carla Pons reacts during a doubles match against Tarleton State University on Feb. 6 at the UTA Tennis Center. UTA won 4-0 against Tarleton.
Freshman Nick Beamish returns the ball Feb. 6 during a game against Cameron University at UTA Tennis Center. The Mavs will travel to Houston next Saturday to compete against Rice University. 
Junior Carla Pons returns the ball during a doubles match against Tarleton State University on Feb. 6 at the UTA Tennis Center. Pons and her partner junior Almudena Boza were tied 5-5 with Tarleton before the match was marked unfinished. 
Freshman Angel Diaz prepares to return the ball Feb. 6 during a match against Cameron University at UTA Tennis Center. Diaz and his partner Nick Beamish won their doubles match 6-1. 
Freshman Polina Akimova hits a return during a doubles match against Tarleton State University on Feb. 6 at the UTA Tennis Center. Akimova and her partner junior Nanaka Takeuchi won their match 6-1.
Junior Eduard Simo returns the ball Feb. 6 during a match against Cameron University at UTA Tennis Center. Simo won his singles match 6-1, 6-4. 
Junior Nanaka Takeuchi hits a return during a doubles match against Tarleton State University on Feb. 6 at the UTA Tennis Center. Takeuchi and her partner freshman Polina Akimova won their match 6-1.
Senior Alejandro Hayen hits a forehand during a match Feb. 6 against Cameron University at UTA Tennis Center. Hayen lost his singles match 6-3, 7-6. 

