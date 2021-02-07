UTA’s women’s tennis team (3-0) defeated Tarleton State University on Saturday morning 4-0. The Mavericks remain undefeated on the season after defeating Cameron University later Saturday afternoon 7-0.
The men's tennis team won their home opener 6-1 to improve their record to 1-1 this season. The Mavs will travel next weekend to play Rice University on Feb. 13.
@peytonnorth
@MichaelaHighto2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.