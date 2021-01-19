Photos: UTA campus comes back to life as students return for the first time since Thanksgiving break

Students prepare for online classes Jan. 19 in the Palo Duro Lounge. Tables and chairs are separated for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

UTA students returned to campus for the first day of classes Tuesday. Classes this semester will be taught through a mix of online, hybrid and face-to-face modalities. Signage throughout campus encourages students and staff to practice social distancing and wear face coverings. 

Photos: UTA campus comes back to life as students return for the first time since Thanksgiving break

Onoghe Aidoghie, nurse practitioner graduate student, exits the Central Library on Jan. 19 during the first day of classes. There's at least a 20% chance of rain projected every day through Friday this week.
Photos: UTA campus comes back to life as students return for the first time since Thanksgiving break

Students study in the lobby of the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building on Jan. 19. Students returned to campus Tuesday for the first day of classes of the spring semester.
Photos: UTA campus comes back to life as students return for the first time since Thanksgiving break

Students gather Jan. 19 in the University Center's Palo Duro Lounge. Tables and seating have been reduced to promote social distancing and limit the spread of COVID-19.
Photos: UTA campus comes back to life as students return for the first time since Thanksgiving break

Jasmine Robles, international business and Spanish sophomore, walks Jan. 19 outside the University Center. Some students returned to campus for face-to-face and hybrid classes. 
Photos: UTA campus comes back to life as students return for the first time since Thanksgiving break

Students make their way down the University Center mall Jan. 19 during the first day of classes. Tuesday marked the first day of on-campus classes since the Thanksgiving holiday. 
Photos: UTA campus comes back to life as students return for the first time since Thanksgiving break

Students wait in line at Chick-fil-A on Jan. 19 in the University Center. Signs throughout the building encourage social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments