UTA students returned to campus for the first day of classes Tuesday. Classes this semester will be taught through a mix of online, hybrid and face-to-face modalities. Signage throughout campus encourages students and staff to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.
Photos: UTA campus comes back to life as students return for the first time since Thanksgiving break
Peyton North
THE SHORTHORN IS accepting applications for spring.
• Writing and editing
• Photo and design
• Ad sales and marketing
• Support staff
Apply online & view job descriptions at www.theshorthorn.com/jobs
Current UTA students enrolled in at least six credit hours during the semester of employment and in good academic standing are eligible to apply for these paid positions.
