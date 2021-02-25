Photos: UTA baseball suffers 7-1 loss to University of Oklahoma

Sophomore pitcher Zach Norris delivers the first pitch during a game against the University of Oklahoma on Feb. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Norris gave up three earned runs in three innings pitched.
Senior first baseman Dylan Paul swings for a pitch during a game against the University of Oklahoma on Feb. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Mavericks trailed the Sooners 6-0 after five innings.
Members of the baseball team stand for the national anthem during a game against the University of Oklahoma on Feb. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Mavericks lost 7-1 and will take on Stephen F. Austin State University on Friday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
Fans sit socially distanced during a game between UTA and the University of Oklahoma on Feb. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Mavericks played their first two games of the season at Globe Life Field.
The baseball team huddles before a game against the University of Oklahoma on Feb. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Mavericks are scheduled to face Stephen F. Austin State University at home on Friday.
Junior pitcher TannerKing throws the ball to the University of Oklahoma during a game Feb. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Mavericks opened their season Tuesday against Tarleton State University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.