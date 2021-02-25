You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photos: UTA baseball suffers 7-1 loss to University of Oklahoma

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Photos: UTA baseball suffers 7-1 loss to University of Oklahoma

Sophomore pitcher Zach Norris delivers the first pitch during a game against the University of Oklahoma on Feb. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Norris gave up three earned runs in three innings pitched.

After winning their season opener against Tarleton State University, the Mavericks fell to the University of Oklahoma in a 7-1 loss Wednesday night. 

Senior shortstop Josh Minjarez was the only player to score a run for UTA. 

The Mavericks are scheduled take on Stephen F. Austin State University on Friday at Clay Gould Ballpark.

Photos: UTA baseball suffers 7-1 loss to University of Oklahoma

Sophomore pitcher Zach Norris celebrates after a play during a game against the University of Oklahoma on Feb. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Norris threw 50 pitches during his season debut.
Photos: UTA baseball suffers 7-1 loss to University of Oklahoma

Senior pitcher Logan Austin throws the ball to the University of Oklahoma during a game Feb. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Austin struck out two players during his season debut. 
Photos: UTA baseball suffers 7-1 loss to University of Oklahoma

Fans sit socially distanced during a game between UTA and the University of Oklahoma on Feb. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Mavericks played their first two games of the season at Globe Life Field.
Photos: UTA baseball suffers 7-1 loss to University of Oklahoma

Junior pitcher Tanner King throws the ball to the University of Oklahoma during a game Feb. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Mavericks opened their season Tuesday against Tarleton State University.
Photos: UTA baseball suffers 7-1 loss to University of Oklahoma

Members of the baseball team stand for the national anthem during a game against the University of Oklahoma on Feb. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Mavericks lost 7-1 and will take on Stephen F. Austin State University on Friday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
Photos: UTA baseball suffers 7-1 loss to University of Oklahoma

Senior first baseman Dylan Paul does the splits while reaching for the ball during a game against the University of Oklahoma on Feb. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. UTA lost 7-1 to the Sooners.
Photos: UTA baseball suffers 7-1 loss to University of Oklahoma

Senior shortstop Josh Minjarez runs across home plate during a game against the University of Oklahoma on Feb. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Minjarez scored the only run in UTA's 7-1 loss. 
Photos: UTA baseball suffers 7-1 loss to University of Oklahoma

The baseball team warms up before a game against the University of Oklahoma on Feb. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Mavericks currently have a record of 1-1 after the loss to the Sooners.
Photos: UTA baseball suffers 7-1 loss to University of Oklahoma

Senior first baseman Dylan Paul swings for a pitch during a game against the University of Oklahoma on Feb. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Mavericks trailed the Sooners 6-0 after five innings.
Photos: UTA baseball suffers 7-1 loss to University of Oklahoma

Senior pitcher Wyatt Divis throws to the University of Oklahoma during a game Feb. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Divis pitched one inning without giving up a hit.
Photos: UTA baseball suffers 7-1 loss to University of Oklahoma

The baseball team huddles before a game against the University of Oklahoma on Feb. 24 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Mavericks are scheduled to face Stephen F. Austin State University at home on Friday.
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments