Photos: UTA baseball faces two defeats, one win in season opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Sophomore shortstop Cason Gregory attempts to tag base runner during the game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Feb. 20 at Clay Gould Ballpark. The game concludes UTA’s first weekend of the 2022 series. 

UTA Mavericks baseball started its first weekend of the 2022 season with two losses out of three games against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

In the third game, UTA had the sole victory against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 9-7.

The Mavericks saw impressive plays all weekend from sophomore right hand pitcher Jack Hagan and senior first baseman Oscar Ponce. 

Freshman catcher Artie Ramirez, left, junior right-hand pitcher Brayden Brooks, center, and senior first baseman Oscar Ponce head to their positions after the national anthem during the game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Feb. 20 at Clay Gould Ballpark. The Mavericks recorded their first win of the season. 
The Maverick baseball team stand for the national anthem during the game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Feb. 20 at Clay Gould Ballpark. The team had nine runs in the game. 
Senior first baseman Oscar Ponce swings a hit during the game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Feb. 18 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Ponce became a first baseman for the All-Southwestern Athletic Conference team in 2021. 
Junior center fielder David VanVooren prepares to swing during the game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Feb. 20 at Clay Gould Ballpark. VanVooren transferred to UTA from Wichita State University for the 2022 season. 
Sophomore right-hand pitcher Jack Hagan throws the ball during a game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Feb. 18 at Clay Gould Ballpark. The Mavericks lost its first game of the season 4-3.
Sophomore catcher Sam Crowell catches pitch during the game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Feb. 18 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Crowell made seven putouts against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
