Photos: The bulls start comin’ and they don’t stop buckin’

Miniature bull rider Evan Morrison holds onto his bull Purple Rain during the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Nov. 14 outside AT&T Stadium. Morrison earned a qualifying ride and scored 75 points.
Miniature bull rider Travoris Zeno rides bull Whitchory during the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Nov. 12 outside AT&T Stadium. Young riders competed in five rounds throughout the weekend with a winner being declared on Sunday.
Miniature bull rider Carson Rodrigue rides bull Trigger during the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Nov. 12 outside of AT&T Stadium. Athletes as young as eight years old had to last at least eight seconds on the back of their bull to score.
Barrel racer Ivy Saebens leadsher horse around a barrel Nov. 14 during the Women’s Rodeo World Championship at AT&T Stadium. Saebens finished the competition in sixth place with a time of 20.286 seconds.
Bull rider Ezekiel Mitchell holds on to bull Red Dawn on Nov. 14 during round three of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at AT&T Stadium. Mitchell recorded a score of 89 points, earning him $2,500 in winnings.
Bull rider Eduardo Aparecido ridesbull Hocus Pocus during round one of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Nov. 12 at AT&T Stadium. Aparecido scored 91.5 points and placed second in the round.
Athletes line upon stage during introductions for round three of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Nov. 14 at AT&T Stadium. The organization's best bull riders competed for the 2020 PBR World Champion title, coveted gold buckle and $1 million prize.
Bull rider Kaique Pacheco rides bull Sky Harbor during round three of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Nov. 14 at AT&T Stadium. Pacheco is a former world champion who won his first PBR world title in 2018.
Bull rider Jose Vitor Leme rides bull Woopaa during round three of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Nov. 14 at AT&T Stadium. Leme earned a qualifying ride and scored a personal best of 95.75.
Bull rider Jose Vitor Leme celebratesafter his ride during round three of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Nov. 14 at AT&T Stadium. Leme scored 95.75 points in the round to secure his first PBR World Championship.
Bullfighter Tyler Washburn is thrown into the air by his bull during the Ultimate Bullfighting Invitational on Nov. 14 outside AT&T Stadium. Bullfighters compete for 60 seconds against a fighting bull and earn points for maneuvers performed during the competition.
Miniature bull rider Chance Theiss tosses his helmet in celebration after his ride during the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Nov. 14 at AT&T Stadium. Theiss rode the bull Airtime for a score of 90 points — the only 90-point ride of the round.
Bull rider Jose Vitor Leme smiles as he holds the Professional Bull Riders World Champion trophy at the PBR World Finals on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium. Leme claimed his first world championship and a $1 million bonus.
AT&T Stadium hosted top athletes from around the world during the Professional Bull Riders World Finals from Nov. 12-15. Due to Nevada’s COVID-19 restrictions, the event relocated from Las Vegas to Arlington.
Fans and contestants gathered to participate in miniature bull riding and freestyle bullfighting outside the stadium before the World Finals event.
Jose Vito Leme won his first title as World Champion, and Boudreaux Campbell was crowned rookie of the year after winning the PBR World Finals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.