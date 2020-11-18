Photos: The bulls start comin’ and they don’t stop buckin’

You are the owner of this article.
Bull rider Eduardo Aparecido rides bull Hocus Pocus during round one of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Nov. 12 at AT&T Stadium. Aparecido scored 91.5 points and placed second in the round.

AT&T Stadium hosted top athletes from around the world during the Professional Bull Riders World Finals from Nov. 12-15. Due to Nevada’s COVID-19 restrictions, the event relocated from Las Vegas to Arlington.

Fans and contestants gathered to participate in miniature bull riding and freestyle bullfighting outside the stadium before the World Finals event. 

Jose Vito Leme won his first title as World Champion, and Boudreaux Campbell was crowned rookie of the year after winning the PBR World Finals. 

Barrel racer Ivy Saebens leads her horse around a barrel Nov. 14 during the Women’s Rodeo World Championship at AT&T Stadium. Saebens finished the competition in sixth place with a time of 20.286 seconds.
Bull rider J.B. Mauney holds on to bull Shownuff on Nov. 14 during round three of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at AT&T Stadium. Mauney earned 89.75 points for his ride on Shownuff. 
Miniature bull rider Evan Morrison holds onto his bull Purple Rain during the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Nov. 14 outside AT&T Stadium. Morrison earned a qualifying ride and scored 75 points.
Bull rider Ezekiel Mitchell holds on to bull Red Dawn on Nov. 14 during round three of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at AT&T Stadium. Mitchell recorded a score of 89 points, earning him $2,500 in winnings.
Miniature bull rider Travoris Zeno rides bull Whitchory during the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Nov. 12 outside AT&T Stadium. Young riders competed in five rounds throughout the weekend with a winner being declared on Sunday.
Bullfighter Tyler Washburn is thrown into the air by his bull during the Ultimate Bullfighting Invitational on Nov. 14 outside AT&T Stadium. Bullfighters compete for 60 seconds against a fighting bull and earn points for maneuvers performed during the competition.
Bull rider Jose Vitor Leme rides bull Woopaa during round three of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Nov. 14 at AT&T Stadium. Leme earned a qualifying ride and scored a personal best of 95.75.
Miniature bull rider Chance Theiss tosses his helmet in celebration after his ride during the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Nov. 14 at AT&T Stadium. Theiss rode the bull Airtime for a score of 90 points  the only 90-point ride of the round. 
Bull rider Jose Vitor Leme smiles as he holds the Professional Bull Riders World Champion trophy at the PBR World Finals on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium. Leme claimed his first world championship and a $1 million bonus. 
Bull rider Kaique Pacheco rides bull Sky Harbor during round three of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Nov. 14 at AT&T Stadium. Pacheco is a former world champion who won his first PBR world title in 2018.
Athletes line up on stage during introductions for round three of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Nov. 14 at AT&T Stadium. The organization's best bull riders competed for the 2020 PBR World Champion title, coveted gold buckle and $1 million prize. 
Bull rider Jose Vitor Leme celebrates after his ride during round three of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Nov. 14 at AT&T Stadium. Leme scored 95.75 points in the round to secure his first PBR World Championship.
Miniature bull rider Carson Rodrigue rides bull Trigger during the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Nov. 12 outside of AT&T Stadium. Athletes as young as eight years old had to last at least eight seconds on the back of their bull to score.

