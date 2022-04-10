The UTA community got together for The Big Event, the largest day of community service at UTA, on Saturday. 

The event, which started 22 years ago, attracted 600 students volunteering at 44 projects across the Metroplex, including the community garden, Fielder Museum and Mission Arlington.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tacos and cold beverages were offered at the Maverick Activities Center for participants after they were done volunteering.

Photos: The Big Event hosts largest community service day at UTA

Computer science freshman Asmin Pothula sorts shoes in different boxes April 9 at Mission Arlington. Pothula learned more about Mission Arlington throughout her volunteering experience.
Photos: The Big Event hosts largest community service day at UTA

Jhanvi Soni, environmental science graduate student, rakes dry leaves April 9 at Fielder Museum. This is Soni's first time volunteering. 
Photos: The Big Event hosts largest community service day at UTA

Volunteers sort through donations at Mission Arlington during The Big Event on April 9 in Arlington. The Big Event is one of UTA's largest traditions growing in volunteer services around the campus and Metroplex since 2000. 
Photos: The Big Event hosts largest community service day at UTA

Psychology sophomore Nabeel Eusufzei empties out an espresso box on the food shelves April 9 at Mission Arlington. Eusufzei attended The Big Event as an opportunity for him to get some volunteering experience.
Photos: The Big Event hosts largest community service day at UTA

Katelynn Carroll, criminal justice and criminology senior, brushes soil off the wooden plot April 9 at the community garden. Carroll is volunteering because she likes to garden.
Photos: The Big Event hosts largest community service day at UTA

Biomedical engineering freshman Ikeolu Waadetutu sanitizes glasses April 9 at Mission Arlington. Waadetutu said she loves volunteering and has been doing it since high school. 
Photos: The Big Event hosts largest community service day at UTA

Biomedical engineering junior Kristen Leiker removes dry leaves out of the plot April 9 at the community garden. Leiker will be sharing a plot with another person and plans on continuing to help in the gardens in the future.
Photos: The Big Event hosts largest community service day at UTA

Alexa Vargas, economics and finance freshman, removes soil from the ground April 9 at Fielder Museum. Vargas did community service in high school and took up the opportunity to volunteer at the gardens since she knows some of the event's directors. 
Photos: The Big Event hosts largest community service day at UTA

Biology junior Duyen Pham, left, and  Alisha Gutam, biology and public health junior, place clothes in plastic bag April 9 at Mission Arlington. Pham said she volunteered at Mission Arlington because she likes helping people.
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments