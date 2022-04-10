Photos: The Big Event hosts largest community service day at UTA

Volunteers sort through donations at Mission Arlington during The Big Event on April 9 in Arlington. The Big Event is one of UTA's largest traditions growing in volunteer services around the campus and Metroplex since 2000.
Psychology sophomore Nabeel Eusufzei empties out an espresso box on the food shelves April 9 at Mission Arlington. Eusufzei attended The Big Event as an opportunity for him to get some volunteering experience.
Biomedical engineering junior Kristen Leiker removes dry leaves out of the plot April 9 at the community garden. Leiker will be sharing a plot with another person and plans on continuing to help in the gardens in the future.
Alexa Vargas, economics and finance freshman, removes soil from the ground April 9 at Fielder Museum. Vargas did community service in high school and took up the opportunity to volunteer at the gardens since she knows some of the event's directors.
Biology junior Duyen Pham, left, and Alisha Gutam, biology and public health junior,place clothes in plastic bag April 9 at Mission Arlington. Pham said she volunteeredat Mission Arlington because she likes helping people.
