Pride

Photos: The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade colors Dallas’ Fair Park

Cathedral of Hope members wave various pride flags during the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on June 4 at Fair Park. The church embraces diversity within its community, according to its website. 

A burst of colors ripped through Fair Park in Dallas as a celebration of pride welcomed the LGBTQ+ community to the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on Sunday.

The annual parade hosted more than 150 decorative groups as attendees decked head to toe in rainbows lined the park, awaiting colorful beads and flags to be tossed their way. This year, Dallas Pride, the organization that hosted the event, celebrated its 40th anniversary.

June is Pride Month, commemorating the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, a catalyst for the gay rights movement.

Attendees cheer during the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on June 4 at Fair Park. They gathered flags, beads and fans thrown from the floats.
A parade participant holds up a sign during the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on June 4 at Fair Park. Various handmade signs were seen throughout the parade. 
Lockheed Martin members smile at attendees during the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on June 4 at Fair Park. This year celebrated 40 years of Dallas Pride.
A drag queen waves during the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on June 4 at Fair Park. Multiple queens cheered with attendees throughout the parade.
An Oxford Houses of Texas member passes out pride bracelets during the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on June 4 at Fair Park. The house provides a network of addiction recovery homes across the state. 
Members of CosmoProf wave to attendees during the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on June 4 at Fair Park. Various companies and LGBTQ+ groups participated in the parade. 
Michaels members cheer during the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on June 4 at Fair Park. The group handed out rainbow flags to attendees. 
Children play in a water fountain during the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on June 4 at Fair Park. The free parade welcomed all ages.
Members of McKesson cheer on a parade float during the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on June 4 at Fair Park. Multiple members from different companies rode through the parade in decorative floats. 
An attendee wears various pride items during the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on June 4 at Fair Park. The parade was named after Alan Ross, the Tavern Guild’s executive director, in 1991 for his impact on the parade’s organization, according to the Dallas Pride website.
A Dallas Lost Souls Rugby Football Club member waves multiple pride flags during the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on June 4 at Fair Park. The team is committed to promoting inclusion for all orientations, according to its social media. 
Attendees hug during the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on June 4 at Fair Park. The Free Mom Hugs movement was created in 2015 to advocate for LGBTQIA+ issues and rights. 
