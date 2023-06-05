Photos: The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade colors Dallas’ Fair Park

An attendee wears various pride items during the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on June 4 at Fair Park. The parade was named after Alan Ross, the Tavern Guild’s executive director, in 1991 for his impact on the parade’s organization, according to the Dallas Pride website.
A Dallas Lost Souls Rugby Football Club member waves multiple pride flags during the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on June 4 at Fair Park. The team is committed to promoting inclusion for all orientations, according to its social media.
A burst of colors ripped through Fair Park in Dallas as a celebration of pride welcomed the LGBTQ+ community to the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on Sunday.
The annual parade hosted more than 150 decorative groups as attendees decked head to toe in rainbows lined the park, awaiting colorful beads and flags to be tossed their way. This year, Dallas Pride, the organization that hosted the event, celebrated its 40th anniversary.
June is Pride Month, commemorating the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, a catalyst for the gay rights movement.
