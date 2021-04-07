You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photos: Texas Rangers make a comeback with back-to-back wins against the Toronto Blue Jays

Photos: Texas Rangers make a comeback with back-to-back wins against the Toronto Blue Jays

Texas Rangers pitcher Kyle Gibson, seen through plexiglass, throws the ball during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 7 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Gibson pitched six innings with eight strikeouts and no runs as the Rangers won the game 2-1. 

The Texas Rangers (3-3) picked up back-to-back wins against the Toronto Blue Jays (3-3) to finish out their home-opening series.

Tuesday night the Rangers defeated the Blue Jays 7-4 with a season-high four home runs in the game.

The teams had a quick turnaround following their night game with a first-pitch at 1:07 p.m. on Wednesday. Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson pitched six scoreless innings and picked up the win as they defeated the visiting team 2-1.

Photos: Texas Rangers make a comeback with back-to-back wins against the Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu delivers the ball during a game against the Texas Rangers on April 7 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Ryu allowed two runs in seven innings pitched while striking out seven batters.
Photos: Texas Rangers make a comeback with back-to-back wins against the Toronto Blue Jays

Fans begin to take their seats prior to a game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays on April 7 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Rangers won the final two games of their series against the Blue Jays and improved their record to 3-3 this season.
Photos: Texas Rangers make a comeback with back-to-back wins against the Toronto Blue Jays

Texas Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa heads to first base as first base coach Corey Ragsdale directs him to second base during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 6 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Kiner-Falefa scored one run in the game and recorded one hit in the win.
Texas Rangers take home-opening series against Blue Jays with back-to-back wins

Baseball fans watch a game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays on April 6 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Fans at the ballpark are required to wear masks except when actively eating or drinking at their seats, according to the Texas Rangers website.
Photos: Texas Rangers make a comeback with back-to-back wins against the Toronto Blue Jays

David Dahl, Texas Rangers left fielder, catches a fly ball during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 7 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Dahl was 0-4 in the game with three strikeouts. 
Photos: Texas Rangers make a comeback with back-to-back wins against the Toronto Blue Jays

Charlie Culberson, Texas Rangers third baseman, waits for the play during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 7 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Culberson went 2-3 at the plate with one strikeout.
Photos: Texas Rangers make a comeback with back-to-back wins against the Toronto Blue Jays

A shirtless fan watches the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays on April 7 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Rangers won the game 2-1 and the series after beating the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Photos: Texas Rangers make a comeback with back-to-back wins against the Toronto Blue Jays

Fans sit and eat before a Texas Rangers game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 7 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. After a sellout crowd of over 38,000 fans Monday for the home opener, only 16,876 attended today’s game.

@elias_valverde

photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments