Photos: Texas Rangers make a comeback with back-to-back wins against the Toronto Blue Jays

Texas Rangers pitcher Kyle Gibson, seen through plexiglass, throws the ball during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 7 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Gibson pitched six innings with eight strikeouts and no runs as the Rangers won the game 2-1.
Baseball fans watch a game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays on April 6 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Fans at the ballpark are required to wear masks except when actively eating or drinking at their seats, according to the Texas Rangers website.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu delivers the ball during a game against the Texas Rangers on April 7 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Ryu allowed two runs in seven innings pitched while striking out seven batters.
Fans begin to take their seats prior to a game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays on April 7 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Rangers won the final two games of their series against the Blue Jays and improved their record to 3-3 this season.
Texas Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa heads to first base as first base coach Corey Ragsdale directs him to second base during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 6 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Kiner-Falefa scored one run in the game and recorded one hit in the win.
Charlie Culberson, Texas Rangers third baseman, waits for the play during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 7 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Culberson went 2-3 at the plate with one strikeout.
A shirtless fan watches the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays on April 7 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Rangers won the game 2-1 and the series after beating the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Fans sit and eat before a Texas Rangers game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 7 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. After a sellout crowd of over 38,000 fans Monday for the home opener, only 16,876 attended today’s game.
The Texas Rangers (3-3) picked up back-to-back wins against the Toronto Blue Jays (3-3) to finish out their home-opening series.
Tuesday night the Rangers defeated the Blue Jays 7-4 with a season-high four home runs in the game.
The teams had a quick turnaround following their night game with a first-pitch at 1:07 p.m. on Wednesday. Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson pitched six scoreless innings and picked up the win as they defeated the visiting team 2-1.
