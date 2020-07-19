Photos: Texas Rangers host summer camp, intrasquad games to prepare for delayed season start

The sun peeks through a break in the stands during Summer Camp at Globe Life Field on July 15 in Arlington. The new home of the Rangers was scheduled to open in March but will see its first official home game July 24.
Texas Rangers pitcher Jonathan Hernandez throws a pitch during Summer Camp at Globe Life Field on July 18 in Arlington. The Rangers will play their first home game July 24 against the Colorado Rockies.
Texas Rangers outfielder Scott Heinemanduring Summer Camp at Globe Life Field on July 18 in Arlington. The Rangers spent the last several weeks preparing for the season's start after the league postponed it in March.
Texas Rangers infielder Ronald Guzman waits for the play during Summer Camp at Globe Life Field on July 18 in Arlington. The Rangers have played a series of intrasquad games as they prepare for the 2020 Major League Baseball season.
Texas Rangers infielder Todd Frazier blocks the sun with a mask during Summer Camp at Globe Life Field on July 18 in Arlington. Globe Life Field has a retractable roof, but direct sunlight makes its way to the field in small areas.
Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibáñez runs toward first base during Summer Camp at Globe Life Field on July 18 in Arlington. The Rangers will open their 2020 season against the Colorado Rockies with a three-game home series on July 24.
Michael Young, Texas Rangers Hall of Famer, chats with his son during Summer Camp at Globe Life Field on July 18 in Arlington. Young watched the intrasquad game with his family prior the start of the regular season.
Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibáñez catches the ball as infielder Nick Solak slides to second base during Summer Camp at Globe Life Field on July 15 in Arlington. Summer Camp served as the team’s preparation for the start of the season after it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas Rangers pitcher Corey Kluber pitches during Summer Camp at Globe Life Field on July 15 in Arlington. Kluber spent his first nine seasons with the Cleveland Indians before joining the Texas Rangers.
Texas Rangers outfielder Scott Heineman high-fives third base coach Tony Beasley during Summer Camp at Globe Life Field on July 15 in Arlington. Heineman made his debut in the majors in August 2019 after being drafted in 2015.
A member of the grounds crew spreads dirt across the infield during Summer Camp at Globe Life Field on July 15 in Arlington. The Rangers will play on artificial turf, a change from the natural grass field in Globe Life Park.
The Texas Rangers play an intrasquad game during Summer Camp at Globe Life Field on July 11 in Arlington. The Rangers have played daily scrimmages as they prepare for the start of the shortened MLB season.
Texas Rangers infielder Ronald Guzman catches the ball as infielder Nick Solak slides to first base during Summer Camp at Globe Life Field on July 11 in Arlington. Players are not required to wear masks while playing, but several have opted to wear them during practice.
For the second time this year, the Texas Rangers are preparing for the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season. After the COVID-19 outbreak delayed the season, the team began practicing at its new stadium, Globe Life Field, in July.
In addition to workouts, the Rangers have played a series of intrasquad games as they prepare for the start of the season on July 24. The team will host the Colorado Rockies for a three-game series without fans before playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.