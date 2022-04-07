Photos: Students rehearse for Maverick Theatre Company production of Lydia

Fine arts senior Alysha Gonzalez and fine arts freshman Javier Casablanca perform during Lydia rehearsal on April 4 at the Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building. In the play, the Flores family welcomes Lydia into their home to care for their daughter Ceci, who was tragically disabled in a car accident.
Fine arts freshman Javier Casablanca, left, performance sophomore Efren Paredes, center, and musical theatre junior Bethany Mejorado perform during a Lydia rehearsal on April 4 at the Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building. The play is written by Octavio Solis and directed by Andrew Gaupp, Department of Theatre Arts and Dance professor and Maverick Theatre Company artistic director.
Musical theatre senior Madeleine Sandoval and musical performance senior Richie Hidalgo look through a photo album during Lydia rehearsal on April 4 at the Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building. Lydia is about how family members relate to one another and how different family members relate to Ceci.
Fine arts senior Alysha Gonzalez and performance sophomore Efren Paredes kiss on stage during a Lydia rehearsal on April 4 at the Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building. Lydia is a magical realism play.
Performance sophomore Efren Paredes, left, fine arts junior Celeb De La Torre, center, and musical performance senior Richie Hidalgo perform during Lydia rehearsal on April 4 at the Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building. The play includes some tough language and sexual situations.
Musical theatre senior Madeleine Sandoval, left, fine arts senior Alysha Gonzalez, center, and musical performance senior Richie Hidalgo perform during a Lydia rehearsal on April 4 at the Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building. Lydia is an intense lyrical and magical play according to Director Andrew Gaupp.
Musical theatre junior Bethany Mejorado performs the opening scene during a Lydia rehearsal on April 4 at the Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building. The play is set in the 1970s on the Texas border separating the Unites States and Mexico.
Student performers graced the stage for a dark, mysterious and compelling rehearsal on April 4 for the performance of Lydia in the Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building.
The play is set in the 1970s on the Texas border separating the United States and Mexico. The Mexican-American Flores family welcomes Lydia into their El Paso home to care for their daughter Ceci who was tragically disabled in a car accident.
Directed by Andrew Gaupp, Department of Theatre Arts and Dance professor and Maverick Theatre Company artistic director, and written by Latino-American playwright Octavio Solis, the production Lydia begins at 7:30 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
