Students press various posters onto the window of Lisa Nagy's, vice president for Student Affairs, office April 11 in the University Center. The protest marched to Nagy's office to deliver a list of demands regarding the recent Student Government situation.
Teresa Nguyen, linguistics and psychology junior, right, holds onto psychology senior Meghan Flynnduring a protest against the acquittal of Thomason Clayton, Student Body vice president, on April 11 in front of Woolf Hall. Nguyen was elected to be the next the Student Body president in the recent Student Government election on April 5.
Communication freshman Max Wilson speaks during a protest against the acquittal of Thomason Clayton, Student Body vice president, on April 11 in front of Woolf Hall. Wilson is a current member of the Progressive Student Union.
Students gather to listen to various speakers during a protest against the acquittal of Thomason Clayton, Student Body vice president, on April 11 in front of Woolf Hall. Multiple members of Student Government attended the protest.
Computer science freshman Marshal Marks holds a sign saying “BELIEVE SURVIVORS NOW” during a protest against the acquittal of Student Body vice president Thomason Clayton on April 11 in front of Woolf Hall. Clayton's impeachment trial was due to allegations of aggressive and inappropriate behavior.
Caroline King, nursing senator and chair for Special Affairs committee, left, criminology freshman Alyssa Ramirez, center, and nursing freshman Michael Callahan listen to the speakers during a protest against the acquittal of Student Body vice president Thomason Clayton on April 11 in front of Woolf Hall. Ramirez is a Student Success senator for Student Government.
Communication freshman Max Wilson hugs computer science sophomore Spencer Whitehead after speakingduring a protest against the acquittal of Student Body vice president Thomason Clayton on April 11 in front of Woolf Hall. The Progressive Student Union called for the immediate resignation of Clayton.
Theatrical design and technology freshman Joy Wells addresses the crowdduring a protest against the acquittal of Student Body vice president Thomason Clayton on April 11 in front of Woolf Hall. Students had the opportunity to voice their concerns with Clayton’s acquittal.
Students gather for a protest against the acquittal of Student Body vice president Thomason Clayton on April 11 in front of Woolf Hall. A megaphone was passed around to multiple students to speak on their disapproval of Clayton.
