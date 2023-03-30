 Skip to main content
Photos: Students don’t sleep on Bed Races

Alpha Tau Omega celebrates their victory in the men's division of the 2023 Bed Races competition on March 29 at Maverick Stadium. Nursing sophomore Brian Dinh said his strategy was to go as hard as he could.

Cheers and music followed by the firing of a starting pistol echoed throughout Maverick Stadium on March 29 during the annual Bed Races.

Returning last year after a three year hiatus due to COVID-19, the campus's longest-running tradition saw 72 teams sprint down the football field.

The event offered races, various team games, a DJ, free caricature drawings and inflatable obstacle courses so students who were not competing could participate in the festivities.

UTA President Jennifer Cowley fires off a starting pistol during the 2023 Bed Races on March 29 at Maverick Stadium. This was Cowley’s first bed race as president.
Social work sophomore Simone Corvett jumps over an inflatable hurdle during the 2023 Bed Races on March 29 at Maverick Stadium. The event hosted the bed races, a costume contest, games and inflatable obstacle courses.
Accounting freshman Sofia Garcia holds on to the bed during the 2023 Bed Races on March 29 at Maverick Stadium. Garcia said she did not expect the bed to move as fast as it was. 
A team sprints down the football field during the 2023 Bed Races on March 29 at Maverick Stadium. The race had three team divisions: women's, men's and co-ed.
Attendees watch and cheer on racers during the 2023 Bed Races on March 29 at Maverick Stadium. There was a $40 charge for each five person team.
Computer science freshman Gunnika Kapoor dances during the 2023 Bed Races on March 29 at Maverick Stadium. Kapoor said Bed Races is an exciting tradition she hasn’t seen anywhere else.
Biology junior Blessing Nweemuu, left, and nursing sophomore Matilda Nwanna celebrate after winning their team's race during the 2023 Bed Races on March 29 at Maverick Stadium. The pair were a part of the team Wranglers 2.
An attendee reaches into a bucket of themed buttons during the 2023 Bed Races on March 29 at Maverick Stadium. The decor around the stadium was Pokémon themed.
Business marketing junior Christopher Marenco runs with his team to the finish line during the 2023 Bed Races on March 29 at Maverick Stadium. “It’s my first time coming out, and I’m just having a good time,” Marenco said.

