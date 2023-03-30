Photos: Students don’t sleep on Bed Races

Alpha Tau Omega celebrates their victory in the men's division of the 2023 Bed Races competition on March 29 at Maverick Stadium. Nursing sophomore Brian Dinh said his strategy was to go as hard as he could.
Social work sophomore Simone Corvett jumps over an inflatable hurdle during the 2023 Bed Races on March 29 at Maverick Stadium. The event hosted the bed races, a costume contest, games and inflatable obstacle courses.
Biology junior Blessing Nweemuu, left, and nursing sophomore Matilda Nwanna celebrate after winning their team's race during the 2023 Bed Races on March 29 at Maverick Stadium. The pair were a part of the team Wranglers 2.
Business marketing junior Christopher Marenco runs with his team to the finish line during the 2023 Bed Races on March 29 at Maverick Stadium. “It’s my first time coming out, and I’m just having a good time,” Marenco said.
