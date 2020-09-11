Photos: Student organizations honor 9/11 victims by planting American flags on Central Library mall

You are the owner of this article.
Each year on Sept. 11, the Young Americans for Freedom place thousands of American flags on the lawn of the Central Library mall. The flags are a tribute to the men and women who lost their lives from the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. This year, the Young Conservatives of Texas also planted flags to contribute to the annual memorial. 

Hundreds of American flags fill the grass Sept. 11 at the Central Library mall. Every year the Young Americans for Freedom fill the Central Library mall with thousands of flags in memory for each person who died on 9/11. 
American flags surround a UTA Spirit Horse on Sept. 11 outside of the Central Library. Each year on Sept. 11, the Young Americans for Freedom place thousands of American flags in memory of each person who died on 9/11.
Flags fly at half-staff over dozens of American flags Sept. 11 at the Central Library mall. The small American flags were planted by the Young Americans for Freedom and Young Conservatives of Texas.
American flags sit in the grass Sept. 11 at the Central Library mall. The mall was decorated with flags planted by Young Conservatives of Texas and Young Americans for Freedom.
