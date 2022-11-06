Photos: Student organizations decorate downtown Arlington to prepare for Homecoming

Public health sophomore Kimberly Viera draws a magic mirror during Decorate Downtown - Homecoming 2022 on Nov. 5 at Kung Fu Tea in downtown Arlington. Viera, a member of La Sociedad Hispánica, said she helped decorate because she loves giving back to the organization for providing her with friends and support.
Nursing senior Magdalena Barroso, left, and undeclared freshman Hanna Yamada laugh together during Decorate Downtown - Homecoming 2022 on Nov. 6 at Sugar Bee Sweets Bakery in downtown Arlington. Barroso and Yamada are a part of the Delta Zeta sorority, which was assigned to decorate the bakery.
UTA colored balloons wait to be blown up during Decorate Downtown - Homecoming 2022 on Nov. 6 at Sugar Bee Sweets Bakery in downtown Arlington. Student organizations were assigned businesses to decorate Nov. 2 then had until noon Monday to finish.
Members of La Sociedad Hispánica converse while art education sophomore Emilio Infante Hernandez draws during Decorate Downtown - Homecoming 2022 on Nov. 5 at Kung Fu Tea in downtown Arlington. Hernandez, vice president for the organization, said the club participates in the event to get more involved with the community outside of UTA.
Mechanical engineering junior Alejandra Flores draws part of a dragon's flames during Decorate Downtown - Homecoming 2022 on Nov. 5 at Kung Fu Tea in downtown Arlington. Flores is a part of La Sociedad Hispánica, which went with Shrek-themed decorations to represent this year's Homecoming theme.
Markers and other materials are strewn about during Decorate Downtown - Homecoming 2022 on Nov. 5 at Ann’s Natural Grocery and Nutrition in downtown Arlington. Organizations were given some materials to use, but were encouraged to bring more to increase their chances of winning.
Social work junior Makayla Brantle posts a Homecoming poster to the storefront’s window during Decorate Downtown - Homecoming 2022 on Nov. 5 at Ann’s Natural Grocery and Nutrition in downtown Arlington. Brantle is the fundraising chair of the Social Work Council.
Social work junior Makayla Brantle, left, Makayla Lucio, social work and public relations sophomore, middle, and social work sophomore Hope Pedilla decorate the windows during Decorate Downtown - Homecoming 2022 on Nov. 5 at Ann’s Natural Grocery and Nutrition in downtown Arlington. Lucio is the Social Work Council’s president, and is participating in this event because she said that it was a great way to get involved and show UTA pride.
Ann’s storefront is decorated with various materials during Decorate Downtown - Homecoming 2022 on Nov. 5 at Ann’s Natural Grocery and Nutrition in downtown Arlington. The Social Work Council drew Snow White to fit this year’s Homecoming theme.
Orange, blue and white slowly crept their way into the life of downtown Arlington over the past few days, as multiple student organizations participated in Decorate Downtown - Homecoming 2022.
Hosted by UTA Ambassadors and the Division of Student Affairs, student organizations and local businesses display Maverick pride by filling windows with drawings and posters, wrapping streamers around railings and pinning down balloons.
All decorations must be up by noon Monday, and voting for the winners will conclude at 4 p.m. Friday.
Emilio Infante Hernandez, art education sophomore and vice president for La Sociedad Hispánica, said this year's Homecoming theme is “Once Upon a Maverick.”
This theme opened the creative door for students to revisit their favorite fairy tales. From Cinderella’s carriage to Snow White and even characters from Shrek, Arlington residents can walk through downtown and catch a glimpse of some classic tales.
La Sociedad Hispánica, specifically, targeted Shrek characters and designs because of a united group experience, Hernandez said.
“We all kind of related to the fact that we grew up under Spanish-dubbed Shrek,” he said. “And that kind of follows the whole entire story of every single fairy tale that we know.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.