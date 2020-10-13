Photos: Spectators attend Globe Life Field for game 1 of the National League Championship Series

You are the owner of this article.
Baseball fans pass through security before game one of the National League Championship Series on Oct. 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Digital ticket scanners were installed at all gates to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Spectators filed into Globe Life Field for the first time Monday for game one of the National League Championship Series. The new home of the Texas Rangers has gone without fans in the seats because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Tickets to the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves were sold in pods of four, and only 11,500 people will be allowed to attend each game.

Fans posed for photos with family and friends before making their way into the new $1.2 billion stadium.

The ballpark will also host the World Series, which is set to begin Oct. 20. 

Amarillo residents John Turner, left, and Isaac Brown stand for a photo in front of a Nolan Ryan statue before game one of the National League Championship Series on Oct. 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Turner said he grew up going to Globe Life Park, and he's excited to visit the new stadium.
A pair of Los Angeles Dodgers fans walk toward the entrance of Globe Life Field before game one of the National League Championship Series on Oct. 12 in Arlington. The game marks the first time that fans have been allowed to attend a game inside the new ballpark since its completion in March.
Fans prepare to enter Globe Life Field before game one of the National League Championship Series on Oct. 12 in Arlington. Tickets to the game were sold in pods of four throughout the stadium to allow for social distancing between groups.
A spectator scans a ticket on his smartphone before game one of the National League Championship Series on Oct. 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Texas Rangers installed contactless ticket scanners to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
A bomb-sniffing dog with the Arlington Fire Department Bomb Squad works before game one of the National League Championship Series on Oct. 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Masks are required to enter the stadium and can only be removed when eating or drinking.
Globe Life Field before game one of the National League Championship Series on Oct. 12 in Arlington. The home of the Texas Rangers will host the NLCS and World Series this year.
Arlington residents Joe Hernandez, left, and Lillian Rojas stand with a Los Angeles Dodgers flag before game one of the National League Championship Series on Oct. 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Hernandez said they just moved from California and loved that they were able to see the Dodgers play at the new stadium.
A family looks over the plaza outside of Globe Life Field before game one of the National League Championship Series on Oct. 12 in Arlington. Attendance for the NLCS and World Series will be limited to 11,500 fans per game to allow for social distancing.
Spectators make their way through a parking lot before game one of the National League Championship Series on Oct. 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Fans were not allowed to tailgate prior to the game due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

