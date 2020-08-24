You are the owner of this article.
Photos: Socially distanced Move-In Event welcomes students back to campus

Students living in on-campus dorms met their new homes for the Fall 2020 semester during the Move-In Event  on Aug. 22. During the event, students and their families were required to face coverings and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residence halls set appointments for move-ins from Aug. 22-25 and allowed students to bring no more than two guests to assist in their move.

UTA students and family members carry belongings during the Move-In Event on Aug. 22 outside of Arlington Hall. Masks were made mandatory to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Vandergriff Hall residents stand in a check-in line during the Move-In Event on Aug. 22 in the Park South garage. Residents were allowed 30 minutes to check in and one hour to move into their rooms. 
Nursing freshman Kaitlyn Nelson, left, places her belongings into a portable box as Fort Worth resident Ruby Garcia helps her unpack outside of Arlington Hall on Aug. 22. Residents were allowed to have two guests in their rooms to assist with move-in. 
Mansfield resident Trimane Womack, left, helps Grand Prairie resident Mary Balisi unpack her daughter's belongings during the Move-In Event on Aug. 22 in Arlington Hall. Balisi said one of the reasons they considered UTA was its proximity to their home.
Film freshman Lucas Sted moves his belongings from his car into a movable box during the Move-In Event on Aug. 22 outside of Arlington Hall. Sted said living on campus will be a little different with coronavirus but hopefully not as antisocial as in March.
Residents wait in line during the Move-In Event on Aug. 22 outside of Arlington Hall. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, incoming residents had to check-in outside while practicing social distancing. 
Students, parents and movers help residents with their belongings during the Move-In Event on Aug. 22 near Arlington Hall. Everyone was required to wear a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Residents check-in during the Move-In Event Aug. 22 outside of Kalpana Chawla Hall. Check-in stations were set up outside of residence halls to allow for social distancing. 
A mover pushes a moving box during the Move-In Event on Aug. 22 outside Kalpana Chawla Hall. Family members, friends and professional movers assisted UTA students during the event. 
Clemente Rodriguez, center, loads a cart for his daughter, criminal justice sophomore Naomi Rodriguez, on Aug. 22 outside of West Hall. Workers from Business Interiors were on hand to assist families with during the Move-In Event.
Finance junior Gustavo Flores IV, left, unloads his belongings with the help of his father Gustavo Flores III during the Move-In Event on Aug. 22 in the Park South garage. Residents and guests were required to wear masks at all times during the move-in. 
