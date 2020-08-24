Photos: Socially distanced Move-In Event welcomes students back to campus

Students living in on-campus dorms met their new homes for the Fall 2020 semester during the Move-In Event on Aug. 22. During the event, students and their families were required to face coverings and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residence halls set appointments for move-ins from Aug. 22-25 and allowed students to bring no more than two guests to assist in their move.
