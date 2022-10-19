 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photos: Simple DIY dorm recipes for busy students

Providing your body with nutritious and satisfying food is important when living on campus or on your own. 

Busy schedules, fatigue and limited dorm space can cause problems for students when it comes to their diet. 

The Shorthorn multimedia team provides three easy, cost-friendly recipes through pictures that students can make in their dorm rooms using limited ingredients.

Photojournalists Summer Thipsipasom and Christine Vo contributed to this gallery.

@RonaldoBolanos_

photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu 

Simple DIY dorm recipes for busy students

Collect ingredients to make an avocado toast bagel. This includes an everything bagel, an avocado, Everything But the Bagel Sesame seasoning and an egg.
Simple DIY dorm recipes for busy students

Place both the bagel and egg inside an air fryer. Aluminum foil can be used to make a temporary “dish” to hold the egg together when cooking. 
Simple DIY dorm recipes for busy students

Cook the egg and bagel at 330 degrees Fahrenheit until preferred doneness, roughly five to 10 minutes. While cooking, cut an avocado in half, remove the pit and use a spoon to scoop the meat out of its peel. 
Simple DIY dorm recipes for busy students

Assemble the bagel by spreading the avocado on the bagel and then placing the egg on top. Add Everything But the Bagel Sesame seasoning for extra flavor. 
Simple DIY dorm recipes for busy students

Gather the desired smoothie bowl ingredients. This smoothie will contain one banana, strawberries and blueberries.
Simple DIY dorm recipes for busy students

Wash and slice the fruit. Set some aside to add as toppings later.
Simple DIY dorm recipes for busy students

Place the fruit into the blender to make the smoothie bowl base. Add ice to thicken the bowl or freeze the fruit to avoid watering it down.
Simple DIY dorm recipes for busy students

Blend the smoothie ingredients using either water or a preferred juice. Pour into a bowl, then use extra fruit and granola to top it. 
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments