 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photos: Rangers sell out stadium for season opener

Photos: Rangers sell out stadium for season opener

Fans fill the stands during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 30 at Globe Life Field. A sellout crowd of 38,387 people attended the game.

Peanut shells crunch under the shoes of cheering fans decked head to toe in red, blue and white. Cries of support and joy echoed through the stadium as the Texas Rangers defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 11-7 on March 30 at Globe Life Field.

Despite inclement weather, fans packed the stadium both inside and out to celebrate Texas’ 52nd season in Arlington.

The team will return to the field Saturday to compete against the Phillies once again.

Photos: Rangers sell out stadium for season opener

Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith slides into home base during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 30 at Globe Life Field. Smith gained only that one run during the game.
Photos: Rangers sell out stadium for season opener

Farmersville resident Hudson Adams sports noise canceling headphones during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 30 at Globe Life Field. Hudson’s father, Casey Adams, said this is his second baseball game ever, and his first was last season when Hudson was only two months old.
Photos: Rangers sell out stadium for season opener

Texas Rangers mascot Rangers Captain points at fans in the stands after a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 30 at Globe Life Field. After the Rangers won, Captain rode around the field greeting and interacting with fans.
Photos: Rangers sell out stadium for season opener

Painted turf depicts the opening day logo during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 30 at Globe Life Field. This was the Ranger’s first official game of the season following spring training games in February.
Photos: Rangers sell out stadium for season opener

Dallas resident Pete Pagliaccil, right, takes a selfie with Texas Rangers mascot Rangers Captain during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 30 at Globe Life Field. Pagliaccil said he has gone to every opening day for about the past 30 years. 
Photos: Rangers sell out stadium for season opener

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy high fives pitcher Taylor Hearn during the game opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 30 at Globe Life Field. Bochy has managed teams for 26 years.
Photos: Rangers sell out stadium for season opener

Dallas residents Brittany Bailey, right, and her husband Wesley Bailey sing along to a live cover of “God Bless the USA” during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 30 at Globe Life Field. Brittany said she wasn’t a sports person but after marrying Wesley, she calls herself a diehard Rangers fan.
Load comments