Photos: Rangers sell out stadium for season opener

Farmersville resident Hudson Adams sports noise canceling headphones during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 30 at Globe Life Field. Hudson’s father, Casey Adams, said this is his second baseball game ever, and his first was last season when Hudson was only two months old.
Texas Rangers mascot Rangers Captain points at fans in the stands after a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 30 at Globe Life Field. After the Rangers won, Captain rode around the field greeting and interacting with fans.
Painted turf depicts the opening day logo during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 30 at Globe Life Field. This was the Ranger’s first official game of the season following spring training games in February.
Dallas resident Pete Pagliaccil, right, takes a selfie with Texas Rangers mascot Rangers Captain during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 30 at Globe Life Field. Pagliaccil said he has gone to every opening day for about the past 30 years.
Dallas residents Brittany Bailey, right, and her husband Wesley Bailey sing along to a live cover of “God Bless the USA” during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 30 at Globe Life Field. Brittany said she wasn’t a sports person but after marrying Wesley, she calls herself a diehard Rangers fan.
Peanut shells crunch under the shoes of cheering fans decked head to toe in red, blue and white. Cries of support and joy echoed through the stadium as the Texas Rangers defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 11-7 on March 30 at Globe Life Field.
Despite inclement weather, fans packed the stadium both inside and out to celebrate Texas’ 52nd season in Arlington.
The team will return to the field Saturday to compete against the Phillies once again.
