Photos: Protesters march down U.S. 75, chant outside home of Dallas mayor to call for racial justice

Protesters gathered for a march and rally against racial inequality at Main Street Garden Park in Dallas on Sunday afternoon. The demonstration was organized by Next Generation and began with a march through downtown Dallas before protesters marched onto U.S. 75.
Dallas Police quickly arrived and escorted the group from the highway after several cars drove through the crowd of protesters. After returning downtown, the group traveled in several cars to the home of Dallas mayor Eric Johnson. The group arrived honking car horns and demanding change from city officials.
