Photos: Protesters march down U.S. 75, chant outside home of Dallas mayor to call for racial justice

Richland Hills resident Onyx Rex attempts to stop a truck during a march against racial inequality Aug. 16 in Dallas. Rex said he tried to stop the truck by blocking the windshield with his flag, but the driver accelerated toward the group of protesters.

Protesters gathered for a march and rally against racial inequality at Main Street Garden Park in Dallas on Sunday afternoon. The demonstration was organized by Next Generation and began with a march through downtown Dallas before protesters marched onto U.S. 75.

Dallas Police quickly arrived and escorted the group from the highway after several cars drove through the crowd of protesters. After returning downtown, the group traveled in several cars to the home of Dallas mayor Eric Johnson. The group arrived honking car horns and demanding change from city officials.

Protesters march on U.S. 75, stopping traffic, during a march against racial inequality Aug. 16 in Dallas. The group briefly blocked traffic on the highway before Dallas Police officers escorted the group off at the next exit.
Protesters attempt to stop a car from entering the highway during a march against racial inequality Aug. 16 in Dallas. Richland Hills resident Onyx Rex said he tried to stop the car by covering the windshield with his flag, which read "Black Lives Matter."
Richland Hills resident Onyx Rex gets up after falling off a truck during a march and rally against racial inequality Aug. 16 in Dallas. Rex said the driver rolled down his window and shoved him off the truck before continuing through the crowd. Rex continued protesting and said he didn’t have any injuries.
Protesters march along Elm Street in front of the “Eye” sculpture during a march against racial inequality Aug. 16 in Dallas. The protest was organized by the Next Generation Action Network and started at Main Street Garden Park.
Protesters chant at the home of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson during a march against racial inequality Aug. 16 in Dallas. The group demanded changes from city officials before ending the protest.
Dallas Police escort protesters off U.S. 75 during a march against racial inequality Aug. 16 in Dallas. The group marched through downtown Dallas before entering the highway and stopping traffic.
Protesters take a break in the shade during a march against racial inequality Aug. 16 in Dallas. Several follow cars carried coolers with water and snacks.
Protesters gather outside Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s home during a march against racial inequality Aug. 16 in Dallas. The group began its protest in downtown Dallas and then drove in a caravan of cars to the mayor’s home.
