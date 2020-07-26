Photos: Protesters kneel for Black Lives Matter movement inside The Parks Mall at Arlington

Arlington Police officers watch protesters during a demonstration against police brutality July 25 at The Parks Mall at Arlington. After demonstrators were warned they would be issued a criminal trespass warning, they decided to enter the mall separately to avoid security.
Protesters talk with Arlington Police officers during a demonstration against police brutality July 25 at The Parks Mall at Arlington. The group planned to enter the mall for a demonstration of civil disobedience but were initially denied entry.
Arlington resident Carrington Sneed, center, stands during a demonstration against police brutality July 25 at The Parks Mall at Arlington. The group talked with mall security and Arlington Police officers about the process of issuing a criminal trespass warning.
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration against police brutality July 25 at The Parks Mall at Arlington. Demonstrators stood outside the mall for about an hour and half holding signs and chanting.
Protesters kneel while talking with mall security and Arlington Police officers during a demonstration against police brutality July 25 at The Parks Mall at Arlington. The group entered separately so they could continue to demonstrate inside the mall.
A security officer issues Arlington resident Jose Guzman a criminal trespass warning during a demonstration against police brutality July 25 at The Parks Mall at Arlington. Guzman said he was discouraged by the initial turnout, but his spirits lifted once he saw other protesters' passion.
Security escorts a group of protesters out of the building during a demonstration against police brutality July 25 at The Parks Mall at Arlington. Demonstrators were issued a criminal trespass warning and banned from The Parks Mall for one year.
A Parks Mall guest claps as protesters leave the building during a demonstration against police brutality July 25 in Arlington. Several mall patrons joined demonstrators in chanting "Black Lives Matter" as they exited the building.
About a dozen protesters gathered at The Parks Mall at Arlington on Sunday afternoon to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Dozens of mall guests stood and watched as they chanted “Black Lives Matter” and the names of police brutality victims.
The group stood outside an entrance near the food court for about an hour and a half before attempting to enter the mall. Mall security and Arlington Police officers warned the demonstrators that they would be issued a criminal trespass warning if they protested inside the building.
Tatum Henderson, who has organized other Arlington protests recently, said the group decided to split up and enter the mall separately to avoid security then regroup outside Victoria’s Secret to begin their protest.
Once inside, protesters took a knee while raising signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
Shoppers on both levels of the mall stopped and watched with their phones in hand as the protesters were issued criminal trespass warnings from mall security.
The group of protesters were escorted out of the mall by security and banned from the property for one year.
Henderson said the ban was well worth the message sent, though.
“People in Arlington need to wake up and see that Arlington PD is just as guilty as Minnesota PD,” she said.
