Photos: Professor starts hybrid online/in-person course by holding class in Brazos Park

Students introduce themselves during the first day of a business communications class Aug. 27 at Brazos Park. Adjunct associate professor William Venable said he wanted to be able to match students' faces with the names seen online.
Marketing management senior Rogelio Martinez Valdez sits during a business communications class Aug. 27 at Brazos Park. Students were told ahead of time to bring chairs and blankets to sit on during the class.
Elias Valverde II, The Shorthorn multimedia editor
Adjunct associate professor William Venable holds a business communications class Aug. 27 outside at Brazos Park. Venable said holding classes outdoors on the first day was a good way to kick off the semester.
Adjunct associate professor William Venable wanted to kick off the semester strong while keeping students engaged. The College of Business professor reserved the space in advance and allowed students to bring chairs and blankets for the class.
Venable is holding four sections of the hybrid course, which requires at least one meeting face to face at Brazos Park. Venable wanted students to match faces with the names they'd see online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.