Photos: Professor starts hybrid online/in-person course by holding class in Brazos Park

Adjunct associate professor William Venable wanted to kick off the semester strong while keeping students engaged. The College of Business professor reserved the space in advance and allowed students to bring chairs and blankets for the class.

Venable is holding four sections of the hybrid course, which requires at least one meeting face to face at Brazos Park. Venable wanted students to match faces with the names they'd see online.

Adjunct associate professor William Venable holds a business communications class outside Aug. 27 at Brazos Park. Venable said he reserved the space a couple weeks in advance.
Students introduce themselves during the first day of a business communications class Aug. 27 at Brazos Park. Adjunct associate professor William Venable said he wanted to be able to match students' faces with the names seen online.
Adjunct associate professor William Venable smiles as a student introduces themselves Aug. 27 at Brazos Park. Venable wanted students to meet each other before starting online classes.
Marketing management senior Rogelio Martinez Valdez sits during a business communications class Aug. 27 at Brazos Park. Students were told ahead of time to bring chairs and blankets to sit on during the class.
Adjunct associate professor William Venable holds a business communications class Aug. 27 outside at Brazos Park. Venable said holding classes outdoors on the first day was a good way to kick off the semester.
Students sit in the grass during a business communications class Aug. 27 at Brazos Park. Venable said the class is designated as a hybrid course and meeting once face to face is required.

