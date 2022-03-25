Photos: National Medal Honor Museum breaks ground in Arlington

Ceremonial guardsman stands at attention for the national anthem during the National Medal of Honor Museum groundbreaking ceremony March 25 in Arlington. Dyess Air Force Base Honor Guard from Abilene, Texas, lead the national anthem alongside the Air Force Band of the West from Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.
Former President George W. Bush adjusts his suit before speaking to the crowd during the National Medal of Honor Museum groundbreaking ceremony March 25 in Arlington. Bush said he awarded the Medal of Honor nine times during his presidency.
National leaders and Medal of Honor recipients dig shovels into the dirt during the National Medal of Honor Museum groundbreaking ceremony March 25 in Arlington. The ceremony took place on National Medal of Honor Day, which fosters appreciation and recognition of Medal of Honor recipients.
Ceremonial guardsmen stand at attention for the national anthem during the National Medal of Honor Museum groundbreaking ceremony March 25 in Arlington. The museum is expected to be ready for the public in 2024.
Guest attendees watch the "Fallen Soldiers Tribute" during the National Medal of Honor Museum groundbreaking ceremony March 25 in Arlington. National leaders, celebrities, local officials and dignitaries attended the event.
Hershel Williams, Medal of Honor recipient, pours soil across the U.S. over the groundbreaking spot during the National Medal of Honor Museum groundbreaking ceremony March 25 in Arlington. Williams served as a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps in the Iwo Jima battle during World War II.
Former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and journalist Jake Tapper watch the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Team during the National Medal of Honor Museum groundbreaking ceremony March 25 in Arlington. There are 103 living Medal of Honor recipients.
Medal of Honor recipients wait at the entrance during the National Medal of Honor Museum groundbreaking ceremony March 25 in Arlington. The event honored 16 Medal of Honor recipients who battled in conflicts in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Rylee Gould, Proctorville, Ohio, high school essayist, speaks to the crowd during the National Medal of Honor Museum groundbreaking ceremony March 25 in Arlington. Gould won a National Medal of Honor essay competition where sixth through 12th grade students submitted their writings to define honor.
Hershel Williams, Medal of Honor recipient, stands at attention during the National Medal of Honor Museum groundbreaking ceremony March 25 in Arlington. Williams is the sole surviving marine from World War II to wear the Medal of Honor.
Hershel Williams, Medal of Honor recipient, salutes the flag for the national anthem during the National Medal of Honor Museum groundbreaking ceremony March 25 in Arlington. Williams received the Medal of Honor from former President Harry S. Truman on Oct. 5, 1945.
Gen. Mark Milley, Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, addresses the crowd during the National Medal of Honor Museum groundbreaking ceremony March 25 in Arlington. Milley also serves as military adviser to the president, Secretary of Defense and National Security Council.
Shovels hit the dirt that was collected and donated from 50 states to unify the site of the future National Medal Honor Museum during a groundbreaking ceremony Friday in Arlington.
The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation announced Arlington as the designated site for the museum, which will highlight the stories of over 3,500 Medal of Honor recipients, on Oct. 2, 2019, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The Museum will feature an education center aimed at sharing the stories of Medal of Honor recipients to young people, said Gen. Mark Milley, Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman.
"The museum will enshrine the stories of future medal recipients,” Milley said.
Friday also marked the National Medal of Honor Day, which fosters appreciation and recognition of Medal of Honor recipients, according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society website.
Sixteen Medal of Honor recipients were in attendance for the ceremony, each earning their medals in conflicts from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, according to a National Medal Honor Museum press release.
The recipients were welcomed by several national leaders including Maj. Gen. Patrick Brady, who was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1969 for his service flying several thousand combat missions and rescuing over 5,000 injured soldiers in Vietnam, according to the National Medal of Honor Museum website.
“When you look at the Medal of Honor recipient, you are looking at someone who has demonstrated gallantry under impossible odds," former President George W. Bush said during the groundbreaking ceremony.
The National Medal of Honor museum is set to open in 2024. The 100,000 square foot facility will cost $150 million, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
