Photos: Movin' Mavs take home second consecutive national championship

The Movin’ Mavs beat the University of Alabama 67-56 to earn their 10th National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament championship in program history during the 2022 finals March 19 at the College Park Center.

UTA was behind for the first half of the game but took the lead 30 seconds into the second half against the University of Alabama. Movin' Mavs, who ended the tournament 3-0 and finished their season 13-2, won their second consecutive national championship against the Crimson Tide.

Junior Aaron Summerill celebrates with teammates after winning the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament final against The University of Alabama on March 19 at the College Park Center. The Movin' Mavs ended their 2022 season with a 13-2 record.  
The Movin' Mavs celebrate in a group huddle after winning the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament final against The University of Alabama on March 19 at the College Park Center. UTA defeated the Crimson Tide for the second consecutive time in the final.
The crowd cheers for the Movin' Mavs during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament finals against The University of Alabama on March 19 at the College Park Center. Fans of the Mavericks, Crimson Tide and other teams filled the stadium. 
Senior Bryce Cruz prepares for a shot during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament finals against The University of Alabama on March 19 at the College Park Center. Several hundred fans attended the game.
Sophomore Vincent Dallaire shoots the ball during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament final against The University of Alabama on March 19 at the College Park Center. The Mavs were down for the first half but regained the lead early in the second half. 
Head coach Doug Garner addresses his players during halftime of the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament final against The University of Alabama on March 19 at the College Park Center. The Movin' Mavs trailed 30-29 in the first half. 
Graduate Shay Barbibay prepares to high-five head coach Doug Garner before the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament final against The University of Alabama on March 19 at the College Park Center. This is the Movin' Mavs 10th national championship title. 
Junior Carrington Marendes grabs a rebound during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament final against the University of Alabama on March 19 at the College Park Center. Marendes scored 17 points in the game. 
Head coach Doug Garner holds the championship trophy after winning the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament finals against The University of Alabama on March 19 at the College Park Center. This is Garner's second consecutive championship win as head coach.
Junior Aaron Summerill attempts to catch the ball during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament final against The University of Alabama on March 19 at the College Park Center. Summerill made five field goals in the game. 
Senior Clarence McCarthy-Grogan defends the ball during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament finals against The University of Alabama on March 19 at the College Park Center. Grogan led the Movin' Mavs in scoring with 23 points.
Junior Carrington Marendes shoots the ball past a defending The University of Alabama player during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament final March 19 at the College Park Center. Marendes started in all three games of the tournament. 
The Movin' Mavs celebrate from the bench during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament final against The University of Alabama on March 19 at the College Park Center. Seven Movin' Mavs players scored throughout the game. 
