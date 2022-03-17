Photos: Movin' Mavs, Lady Movin' Mavs win quarterfinals in National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

The No. 1 seed Movin' Mavs and No. 3 seed Lady Movin' Mavs rolled onto the court to claim back-to-back wins in the first day of championship play for the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament.

In their March 17 quarterfinals at the College Park Center, the men won 64-38 against the University of Missouri and the women won 75-9 against the City University of New York at the College Park Center.

The Lady Movin' Mavs will play against the University of Illinois at 2 p.m. and the Movin' Mavs will play against the University of Wisconsin Whitewater on Friday at 4 p.m for their semifinal games. 

The Lady Movin’ Mavs hype up before the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament quarterfinals against the City University of New York on March 17 at the College Park Center. The Lady Movin’ Mavs will play the University of Illinois at 2 p.m. on March 18.

 
Graduate Corey Wilson shoots the ball during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament quarterfinals against the University of Missouri on March 17 at the College Park Center. This is the team's first game in the 2022 national tournament.
Senior Clarence McCarthy-Grogan attempts a layup during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament quarterfinals against the University of Missouri on March 17 at the College Park Center. Grogan was the leading scorer with 21 points.
Junior Carrington Marendes grabs a rebound during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament quarterfinals against the University of Missouri on March 17 at the College Park Center. The tournament is a double-elimination 12-team competition.
Junior Elodie Tessier attempts a shot during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament quarterfinals against the City University of New York on March 17 at the College Park Center. Tessier is a co-captain of the Lady Movin’ Mavs.
Senior Angelina Welfie attempts to steal the ball from a defending player during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament quarterfinals against the City University of New York on March 17 at the College Park Center. The Lady Movin’ Mavs held their opponents to nine points in the game and only allowed one of their players to score.
Sophomore Zoe Voris shoots a free-throw during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament quarterfinals against the City University of New York on March 17 at the College Park Center. The Lady Movin Mavs won 75-9.
The Movin’ Mavs cheer on their teammates during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament quarterfinals against the University of Missouri on March 17 at the College Park Center. The team's first lead of the game came with only seven minutes left in the first half.
Senior Bryce Cruz lays up the ball during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament quarterfinals against the University of Missouri on March 17 at the College Park Center. The Movin’ Mavs started the second half on a 17-to-2 run and ended the game with a win.
Senior Meagan Lotz watches the ball during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament quarterfinals against the City University of New York on March 17 at the College Park Center. The team was led in scoring by freshman Grace Wembolua.
