Youth ministry director Don’Tray Collins coaches kids during a Mission Wrestling practice Jan. 27 in Arlington. The program has about 80 wrestlers, with some winning state and national competitions. 

The Mission Wrestling Ruff Ryders practice weekdays for about two hours. Don’Tray Collins, Mission Wrestling youth ministry director and coach, aims to teach the children in the program discipline, character and life principles. Some wrestlers have earned state championships and won national competitions. 

Wrestler Ezekiel Valdez sits during a Mission Wrestling practice Jan. 27 in Arlington. The goal of the program is to teach young wrestlers the importance of diligence and hard work.
Don’Tray Collins, Mission Wrestling youth ministry director and coach, demonstrates a wrestling stance during a Mission Wrestling practice Jan. 27 in Arlington. Collins became the full-time coach around 2017. 
The Mission Wrestling team huddles to end practice Jan. 27 in Arlington. After practicing wrestling skills the team finished with cardio exercises. 
Wrestlers slap hands during a Mission Wrestling practice Jan. 27 in Arlington. The athletes spend about two hours at practice listening to coaches and running through drills. 
Don’Tray Collins, Mission Wrestling youth ministry director and coach, demonstrates during a Mission Wrestling practice Jan. 27 in Arlington. Collins determines progress not by technical skills but by whether or not a child is becoming well-rounded. 
Paisley Cox, 3, left, practices with Don’Tray Collins, Mission Wrestling youth ministry director and coach, during a Mission Wrestling practice Jan. 27 in Arlington. Paisley’s mother Riley Cox said she has been practicing for about a month and wants to be a wrestler now.
