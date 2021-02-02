The Mission Wrestling Ruff Ryders practice weekdays for about two hours. Don’Tray Collins, Mission Wrestling youth ministry director and coach, aims to teach the children in the program discipline, character and life principles. Some wrestlers have earned state championships and won national competitions.
Photos: Mission Wrestling helps kids realize their potential inside the gym and in life
- By Julia Mendoza and Elias Valverde II, The Shorthorn staff
Elias Valverde II
Multimedia Editor
Julia Mendoza
