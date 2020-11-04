You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photos: Metroplex voters brave cold weather at the polls, businesses board windows on Election Day

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Photos: Metroplex voters brave cold weather at the polls, businesses board windows on Election Day

Arlington resident Clemente Padilla, left, stands in line to vote during Election Day at the Bob Duncan Center on Nov. 3 in Arlington. Padilla was the first person in line at the center when he arrived at 4:30 a.m.

Voters across the Metroplex took to the polls to cast their votes on Election Day. Arlington residents stood in line as early as 4:30 a.m. braving temperatures in the 40s as they waited to vote. 

In downtown Dallas businesses boarded windows and entrances with plywood in anticipation of potential civil unrest following the election. Several businesses were damaged in the summer after the death of George Floyd.

Photos: Metroplex voters brave cold weather at the polls, businesses board windows on Election Day

Voters cast their votes during Election Day inside the Bob Duncan Center on Nov. 3 in Arlington. Citizens lined up as early 4:30 a.m. with polls not opening until 7 a.m.
Photos: Metroplex voters brave cold weather at the polls, businesses board windows on Election Day

Soprano Gabrielle Gilliam performs outside the Griffin Sub-Courthouse during the “Voices for Votes” event on Nov. 3 in Fort Worth. The event was held by the Fort Worth Opera and visited different polling locations in the area.
Photos: Metroplex voters brave cold weather at the polls, businesses board windows on Election Day

Voters stand in line to vote outside the Elzie Odom Athletic Center during Election Day on Nov. 3 in Arlington. About 35 voters were waiting outside to cast their vote.
Photos: Metroplex voters brave cold weather at the polls, businesses board windows on Election Day

"Vote Black Lives" reads in the windows of a building Nov. 3 in downtown Dallas. Tuesday was the final day to vote in the 2020 general election.
Photos: Metroplex voters brave cold weather at the polls, businesses board windows on Election Day

Voters make their way to the polling location at W. W. Samuell High School on Nov. 3 in Dallas. Supporters advocating for their candidate have to be 100 feet from the polling place.
Photos: Metroplex voters brave cold weather at the polls, businesses board windows on Election Day

Lydia Bean, state representative for District 93 candidate, hands literature to a voter during Election Day on Nov. 3 in Arlington. Bean said students shouldn’t want to miss out on this historic election.
Photos: Metroplex voters brave cold weather at the polls, businesses board windows on Election Day

Workers board up a CVS Pharmacy on Nov. 3 in downtown Dallas. Businesses covered entrances and windows with plywood as they expect protests following the election.  
Photos: Metroplex voters brave cold weather at the polls, businesses board windows on Election Day

Plywood covers the windows and doors at a Neiman Marcus store Nov. 3 in downtown Dallas. Numerous stores in downtown boarded up storefronts to protect against possible unrest following the election.
Photos: Metroplex voters brave cold weather at the polls, businesses board windows on Election Day

Voters practice social distancing while waiting to vote during Election Day outside the Bob Duncan Center on Nov. 3 in Arlington. A poll worker outside provided hand sanitizer to people walking into the polling site.

@Ayala1243

@elias_valverde

photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments