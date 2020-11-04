Photos: Metroplex voters brave cold weather at the polls, businesses board windows on Election Day

Arlington resident Clemente Padilla, left, stands in line to vote during Election Day at the Bob Duncan Center on Nov. 3 in Arlington. Padilla was the first person in line at the center when he arrived at 4:30 a.m.
Voters practice social distancing while waiting to vote during Election Day outside the Bob Duncan Center on Nov. 3 in Arlington. A poll worker outside provided hand sanitizer to people walking into the polling site.
Lydia Bean, state representative for District 93 candidate, hands literature to a voter during Election Day on Nov. 3 in Arlington. Bean said students shouldn’t want to miss out on this historic election.
Soprano Gabrielle Gilliam performs outside the Griffin Sub-Courthouse during the “Voices for Votes” event on Nov. 3 in Fort Worth. The event was held by the Fort Worth Opera and visited different polling locations in the area.
Voters across the Metroplex took to the polls to cast their votes on Election Day. Arlington residents stood in line as early as 4:30 a.m. braving temperatures in the 40s as they waited to vote.
In downtown Dallas businesses boarded windows and entrances with plywood in anticipation of potential civil unrest following the election. Several businesses were damaged in the summer after the death of George Floyd.
