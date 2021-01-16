You are the owner of this article.
Photos: Mavericks split two-game series against Ragin' Cajuns

Junior forward Jordan Phillips dribbles the ball during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 16 at College Park Center. The Mavs lost 68-51 to the Ragin' Cajuns. 

The Mavericks played a two-game series against the University of Louisiana Lafayette this weekend at College Park Center. UTA split the series to move their record to 7-7 this season and 3-3 in conference play. 

Junior guard Shahada Wells led the way Friday night with a team-high 31 points as the Mavericks won 91-86.

Junior forward Jordan Phillips dunks the ball during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 15 at College Park Center. Phillips led the team with 31 points in the 91-86 win. 
Junior guard Shahada Wells defends an opponent during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 15 at College Park Center. Wells recorded two steals and eight rebounds in the game.
Redshirt sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu blocks a shot during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 15 at College Park Center. The Mavs improved their record to 7-6 on the season. 
Junior forward Fredelin De La Cruz shoots the ball during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 15 at College Park Center. De La Cruz scored four points and grabbed five rebounds in the win. 
Redshirt sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu fights for a rebound during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 15 at College Park Center. Akobundu-Ehiogu recorded six blocks in the Mavs' 91-86 win.
Sophomore guard Sam Griffin dribbles the ball during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 15 at College Park Center. Griffin scored 14 points in the win over the Ragin' Cajuns. 
Junior forward Fredelin De La Cruz, right, and freshman guard Brandyn Talbot defend an opponent during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 16 at College Park Center. De La Cruz scored 10 points in the loss at home. 
Junior forward Jordan Phillips fights for a rebound during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 16 at College Park Center. The Mavs dropped to 7-7 on the season after the loss.
Junior forward Jordan Phillips dribbles the ball during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 16 at College Park Center. The Mavs lost 68-51 to the Ragin' Cajuns. 
Redshirt sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba shoots the ball during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 16 at College Park Center. Mwamba scored six points and grabbed five rebounds in the game. 
Junior forward Jordan Phillips lays the ball up during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 16 at College Park Center. Phillips scored four points in the loss. 
Sophomore guard Sam Griffin, right, passes the ball to junior forward Jordan Phillips during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 16 at College Park Center. Griffin scored four points in the loss at home. 
Junior guard Shahada Wells attempts a layup during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 15 at College Park Center. Wells had a game-high score of 31 points.
