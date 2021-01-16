Photos: Mavericks split two-game series against Ragin' Cajuns

Sophomore guard Sam Griffin dribbles the ball during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 15 at College Park Center. Griffin scored 14 points in the win over the Ragin' Cajuns.
Redshirt sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu fights for a rebound during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 15 at College Park Center. Akobundu-Ehiogu recorded six blocks in the Mavs' 91-86 win.
Junior forward Fredelin De La Cruz shoots the ball during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 15 at College Park Center. De La Cruz scored four points and grabbed five rebounds in the win.
Redshirt sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu blocks a shot during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 15 at College Park Center. The Mavs improved their record to 7-6 on the season.
Junior guard Shahada Wells defends an opponent during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 15 at College Park Center. Wells recorded two steals and eight rebounds in the game.
Sophomore guard Sam Griffin, right, passes the ball to junior forward Jordan Phillips during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 16 at College Park Center. Griffin scored four points in the loss at home.
Redshirt sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba shoots the ball during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 16 at College Park Center. Mwamba scored six points and grabbed five rebounds in the game.
Junior forward Jordan Phillips fights for a rebound during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 16 at College Park Center. The Mavs dropped to 7-7 on the season after the loss.
Junior forward Fredelin De La Cruz, right, and freshman guard Brandyn Talbot defend an opponent during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 16 at College Park Center. De La Cruz scored 10 points in the loss at home.
The Mavericks played a two-game series against the University of Louisiana Lafayette this weekend at College Park Center. UTA split the series to move their record to 7-7 this season and 3-3 in conference play.
Junior guard Shahada Wells led the way Friday night with a team-high 31 points as the Mavericks won 91-86.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.