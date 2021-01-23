The Mavericks tied up a two-game series against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock this weekend at College Park Center. On Friday UTA lost 66-59 after trailing by as many 21 points. Saturday's 66-61 win broke a two-game losing streak at home for the Mavericks and brought their record to 8-8 this season and 4-4 in conference play.
The Mavericks are scheduled to face Arkansas State next in a two-game series on the road Friday and Saturday.
