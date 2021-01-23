Photos: Mavericks split series against the Trojans

Junior forward Jordan Phillips drives the ball past a defender during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 22 at College Park Center. Phillips scored 10 points throughout the game. 

The Mavericks tied up a two-game series against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock this weekend at College Park Center. On Friday UTA lost 66-59 after trailing by as many 21 points. Saturday's 66-61 win broke a two-game losing streak at home for the Mavericks and brought their record to 8-8 this season and 4-4 in conference play. 

The Mavericks are scheduled to face Arkansas State next in a two-game series on the road Friday and Saturday. 

Sophomore guard Sam Griffin lays up the ball during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 22 at College Park Center. Griffin scored eight points in 22 minutes of game time. 
Sophomore guard Nicolas Elame dribbles the ball past defenders during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 22 at College Park Center. Elame scored 10 points in the 66-59 loss. 
Sophomore guard Nicolas Elame shoots the ball during a game against University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 22 at College Park Center. The Mavs lost 66-59 and dropped to 7-8 for the season. 
Sophomore guard Sam Griffin drives the ball downcourt during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 22 at College Park Center. Griffin shot 3-9 from the field and scored eight points for the Mavs. 
Junior guard Shahada Wells avoids two defenders during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 22 at College Park Center. Wells had the most game time out of any Maverick with 34 minutes on the court. 
Sophomore forwards Patrick Mwamba and Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu block a shot during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 22 at College Park. Akobundu-Ehiogu had 14 rebounds in the game. 
Head coach Chris Ogden watches the men's basketball team during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 23 at College Park Center. After the win the Mavericks are now 4-4 in conference play.
Sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu dunks the ball during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 23 at College Park Center. UTA won 66-61.
Sophomore guard Sam Griffin dribbles the ball away from a defender during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 23 at College Park Center. Griffin scored 17 points by the end of the game. 
Sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba fights for a rebound during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 23 at College Park Center. Mwamba had three rebounds and two assists.
Junior forward Jordan Phillips dribbles past multiple defenders during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 23 at College Park Center. Phillips recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds and 16 points.
Junior guard Shahada Wells avoids a defender during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 23 at College Park Center. Wells ended the game with 11 points and a steal.
