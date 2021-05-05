Photos: Mavericks lose 8-4 against Texas A&M University despite early lead

UTA baseball plays a game against Texas A&M University on May 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Mavericks will head to the University of Louisiana Monroe for a weekend series starting Friday. 

UTA took on Texas A&M University at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night. The Mavericks jumped out to a 4-0 lead after five innings but that would be all they scored. The Aggies scored eight unanswered runs to close out the game as they won 8-4.

UTA will travel to the University of Louisiana Monroe for a three-game series beginning on Friday. 

Senior center fielder Connor Aube slides home during a game against Texas A&M University on May 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Aube scored one run in the game after being hit by a pitch. 
The UTA baseball team breaks from a huddle before a game against Texas A&M University on May 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The team lost to the Aggies 8-4.
Junior third baseman Boone Montgomery slides safely back to first base during a game against Texas A&M University on May 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Montgomery recorded two hits and scored two runs in the 8-4 loss. 
Senior center fielder Connor Aube catches the ball during a game against Texas A&M University on May 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Aube was 0-3 at the plate and scored a run on a hit-by-pitch.
Sophomore pitcher Cade Winquest pitches during a game against Texas A&M University on May 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Winquest pitched one inning and allowed three runs to score. 
Sophomore pitcher Zach Norris pitches the ball during a game against Texas A&M University on May 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Norris recorded a season-high six strikeouts in the game. 
Sophomore outfielder JD Wadleigh attempts to catch the ball during a game against Texas A&M University on May 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Wadleigh had one stolen base in the loss to the Aggies. 
Senior shortstop Josh Minjarez rounds first base during a game against Texas A&M University on May 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Minjarez had one putout while on defense.
Junior catcher Sam Gotlieb waits for the ball during a game against Texas A&M University on May 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Aggies scored eight unanswered runs after UTA jumped out to an early 4-0 lead.
UTA alumnus Ryan Opgenorth raises his daughter Sadie Opgenorth, 3, during the seventh inning stretch of a game between UTA and Texas A&M University on May 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Tuesday's game was UTA's third at Globe Life Field this season. 
Sophomore pitcher Cade Winquest throws the ball during a game against Texas A&M University on May 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Winquest gave up three hits and allowed three runs in one inning pitched. 
UTA baseball plays Texas A&M University on May 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. After trailing 4-0, the Aggies scored eight unanswered runs to win the game.
Senior first baseman Dylan Paul reaches for the ball to force an out during a game against Texas A&M University on May 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Paul had six putouts while at first base. 
Senior pitcher Wyatt Divis delivers the ball during a game against Texas A&M University on May 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Divis recorded two strikeouts in the game, which was also a season high. 
Fans watch a game between UTA baseball and Texas A&M University on May 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. UTA lost 8-4 against Texas A&M University.
