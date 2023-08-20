 Skip to main content
Photos: Maverick Stampede connects students with welcome events

Mu Beta chapter of Omega Psi Phi members stroll during the Black Maverick Welcome event Aug. 19 at the Maverick Activities Center.

Maverick Stampede continued to welcome students back on campus with the Black and Latin Maverick Welcome events held over the weekend at the Maverick Activities Center and Brazos Park respectively.

“UTA is not an [historically Black college or university], but to have something similar and that kind of experience is very necessary for us to thrive in college,” journalism junior Mika Bush said.

The two events hosted organizations across campus, connecting students with resources such as Greek life and cultural groups.

“It shows how diverse the campus is and I really like that,” architectural engineering freshman Evelin Lopez said. “That's probably one of the reasons why I also came to UTA, because of the diversity.” 

Olivia Smith, aerospace and mechanical engineering junior, left, picks out a paleta with her daughter and son during the Latin Maverick Welcome event Aug. 18 at Brazos Park. Smith said she has been rediscovering and recapturing her heritage by learning Spanish and meeting others like her.
Hosts take a video during the Black Maverick Welcome event Aug. 19 at the Maverick Activities Center. The event held a student panel, ice breakers, interest sessions and an organization fair.
A mariachi band performs during the Latin Maverick Welcome event Aug. 18 at Brazos Park. The welcome events were hosted by the Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change along with other organizations across campus.
Attendees dance during the Black Maverick Welcome event Aug. 19 at the Maverick Activities Center. Public health senior Ta’Niyah Harris served as the DJ for the event.
Richardson resident Remy Smith eats a paleta during the Latin Maverick Welcome event Aug. 18 at Brazos Park. His mother Olivia Smith said he came to the event to support her.
Ms. UTA Adji Sall interacts with the crowd during the Black Maverick Welcome event Aug. 19 at the Maverick Activities Center. The group played This or That.
Raul Gonzalez, District 2 council member, wraps hot dogs during the Latin Maverick Welcome event Aug. 18 at Brazos Park. The event provided food, water and paletas for attendees.
Various sororities stroll during the Black Maverick Welcome event Aug. 19 at the Maverick Activities Center. The organization fair hosted fraternities, sororities, food, photo booths and resources on campus.
An attendee fans herself with a Center for Mexican American Studies disc during the Latin Maverick Welcome event Aug. 18 at Brazos Park. The center is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
