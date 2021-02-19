Photos: Local churches host water distribution event for residents

Cars line up during a water distribution event Feb. 19 outside Koinonia Christian Church in Arlington. Koinonia was one of eight churches in Arlington that distributed water provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Federal Emergency Management Agency. 

Members of the Koinonia Christian Church community volunteered their Friday afternoon distributing water to residents after a boil water notice was issued for the city of Arlington.

Koinonia Christian Church was one of eight churches in Arlington that split 19 pallets of bottled water provided by the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Quincey Jones, Duncanville resident and volunteer, said he gave his afternoon to help people in the community who were struggling more than him.

"A lot of people been going through it way worse," Jones said. "I'm willing to help any kind of way I can."

Fort Worth resident Marques Lockett, left, and facilities manager Kerwin LaFrance load bottled water into a car during a water distribution event Feb. 19 at Koinonia Christian Church in Arlington. Each car was allowed one case due to limited supply.
Four-year-old Joshua Clark sits on a pallet during a water distribution event Feb. 19 at Koinonia Christian Church in Arlington. Approximately 40 volunteers from the church community helped with the distribution.
A pile of bottled water during a distribution event Feb. 19 at Koinonia Christian Church in Arlington. Volunteers from the church handed out over 200 cases of water Friday afternoon. 
Waxahachie resident Jubaba Kemp, left, and Mansfield resident Phillip McCray load cars in line during a water distribution event Feb. 19 at Koinonia Christian Church in Arlington. Volunteers had recipients stay in their cars when picking up water.
Volunteers carry cases of water to cars during a distribution event Feb. 19 at Koinonia Christian Church in Arlington. The event began at 2 p.m. and ran on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Duncanville resident Quincey Jones places a case of bottled water in the bed of a truck during a distribution event Feb. 19 at Koinonia Christian Church in Arlington. Jones said he volunteered his Friday afternoon to help people in the community who were in a worse situation than him. 

