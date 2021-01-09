Photos: Lady Mavericks sweep two-game series against University of Louisiana Monroe

The Lady Mavericks played a two-game series against the University of Louisiana Monroe this weekend at College Park Center. UTA won both games of the series to improve their record to 5-3 this season and 3-1 in conference play.
Senior forward Bre Wickware led the way Saturday with a team-high 25 points as the Lady Mavericks won 61-37.
