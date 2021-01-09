You are the owner of this article.
Photos: Lady Mavericks sweep two-game series against University of Louisiana Monroe

Senior guard Jordynn Hernandez drives to the basket during a game against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Jan. 9 at College Park Center. Hernandez finished with seven points and three rebounds.

The Lady Mavericks played a two-game series against the University of Louisiana Monroe this weekend at College Park Center. UTA won both games of the series to improve their record to 5-3 this season and 3-1 in conference play. 

Senior forward Bre Wickware led the way Saturday with a team-high 25 points as the Lady Mavericks won 61-37.

Junior forward Shyia Smith collides with a defender during a game against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Jan. 9 at College Park Center. Smith recorded 10 points in the win over the Warhawks.
Freshman guard Michala Pullen-Monroe shoots the ball during a game against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Jan. 9 at College Park Center. UTA defeated the Warhawks to improve to 5-3 this season.
Junior forward Emma Halverson holds back junior guard Katie Ferrell, right, during a game against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Jan. 9 at College Park Center. Ferrell led the team with six assists in the game.
Junior guard Camryn Hawkins shoots the ball during a game against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Jan. 9 at College Park Center. Hawkins scored two points and grabbed two rebounds in the game.
Associate athletic trainer Tasha Koontz, left, treats junior center Misty Dossey after a collision during a game against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Jan. 9 at College Park Center. The Lady Mavericks won their second straight game against the Warhawks 61-37.
Lady Mavericks defeat University of Louisiana Monroe, extend winning streak

The Lady Mavericks warm up before a game against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Jan. 8 at College Park Center. UTA won 82-37.
Senior guard Jordynn Hernandez passes the ball during a game against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Jan. 8 at College Park Center. Hernandez had season highs with four assists and five steals.
Junior center Misty Dossey attempts a free throw during a game against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Jan. 8 at College Park Center. Dossey had season highs in points, rebounds and steals. 
Junior forward Shyia Smith dribbles past a defender during a game against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Jan. 8 at College Park Center. Smith ended the game with eight rebounds and 11 points.
Senior forward Bre Wickware shoots a free-throw during a game against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Jan. 9 at College Park Center. Wickware finished the game with a career-high 25 points in the win.
Head coach Shereka Wright reacts to a play during a game against the University of Louisiana Monroe on Jan. 8 at College Park Center. UTA rose to 4-3 on the season after the win.
Junior forward Shyia Smith, left, knocks the ball from Morgan Hill, University of Louisiana Monroe forward, during a game Jan. 8 at College Park Center. The Lady Mavericks defeated the Warhawks. 
