Photos: Lady Mavericks secure spot in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference championship game

The Lady Mavericks celebrate on the sideline during the semifinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center. The team clinched their spot to a conference championship game for the first time since 2009.
Senior guard Katie Ferrell dribbles the ball during the semifinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Ferrell is second all-time in assists with 488.
Senior guard Camryn Hawkins, left, freshman guard Olympia Chaney, center, and freshman forward Stephanie Mosley warm up before the semifinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Hawkins finished the game with six points in 13 minutes of action.
Senior guard Claire Chastain greets freshman forward Stephanie Mosley in the starter introductions during the semifinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Chastain finished with 15 points, her third-straight game scoring in double-figures.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs jumps for the tip off during the semifinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Louisiana won the tip off to begin the game.
UTA mascot Blaze dances on the sideline during the semifinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center. The Lady Mavericks current overall record is 19-7 on the season.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs tears up after being poked in the eye during the semifinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Jacobs received two free throws from the foul against that she missed in the third quarter.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs drives the ball during the semifinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Jacobs led the team with 28 points and 10 rebounds.
Freshman forward Stephanie Mosley and other Lady Mavericks celebrate senior guard Claire Chastain during the semifinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Chastain made a 3-point shot.
Senior guard De'Sha Benjamin, left, and junior forward Starr Jacobs chat during a timeout in the semifinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center. The duo's combined score is 34 points and 14 rebounds.
Senior guard Terryn Milton drives the ball past Louisiana defender during the semifinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Milton scored 10 points in the game.
Senior guard Claire Chastain attempts to line up a ball pass during the semifinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Chastain finished the game with 15 points and made three of her four 3-point attempts.
Shereka Wright, women's basketball head coach, walks off court after winning the semifinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Wright is the first coach to lead the Lady Mavericks to a Sun Belt Conference championship game.
Freshman forward Jordyn Turner dances in celebration during the semifinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Turner is one of five freshmen on the team.
Athletics director Jim Baker hugs Shereka Wright, women's basketball head coach, after the team won the semifinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center. It is the first time the program has reached the Sun Belt Conference championship game.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs catches a pass mid-air during the semifinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference tournament against University of Louisiana at Lafayette on March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Her 28 points is the third-straight game Jacobs has scored 20 or more.
PENSACOLA, Fla. — UTA defeated the University of Louisiana at Lafayette 75-65 in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament. In the second quarter of the game, UTA and Louisiana stayed within seven points of each other until the third quarter.
The Lady Mavericks on the bench stood alongside their teammates on the court with a constant uproar of clapping and cheering.
Despite the team's excitement behind her, Shereka Wright, women’s basketball head coach, kept a cool expression and a steady hand on her play board as the team extended their lead against Louisiana.
UTA will face off against Troy University at 1 p.m. Monday in the Pensacola Bay Center for the finals in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.
