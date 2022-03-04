Photos: Lady Mavericks secure semifinals entry in 2022 Sun Belt Conference championship

Senior forward Shyia Smith, left, celebrates alongside senior guard Katie Ferrell after winning the 2022 Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals against Georgia Southern University on March 4 at the Pensacola Bay Center. The victory brings UTA to the semifinals for the first time since 2019.
Senior guard Katie Ferrell gets carried off-court during the 2022 Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals against Georgia Southern University on March 4 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Ferrell hopped halfway across the court before falling due to a leg cramp in the fourth quarter.
Senior guard Terryn Milton passes the ball during the 2022 Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals against Georgia Southern University on March 4 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Milton currently ranks second in scoring for the Lady Mavericks this season with an average of 12 points per game.
Senior guard Terryn Milton shoots from the 3-point line during the 2022 Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals against Georgia Southern University on March 4 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Milton scored 15, the second-most points for her team.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs catches the ball during the 2022 Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals against Georgia Southern University on March 4 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Jacobs led the Lady Mavericks in scoring with 28 points.
Freshman forward Stephanie Mosley greets senior guard Claire Chastain in the starting lineup introductions during the 2022 Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals against Georgia Southern University on March 4 at the Pensacola Bay Center. The Lady Mavericks improved their season record to 18-7 with the victory.
Senior guard Claire Chastain shoots a 3-pointer during the 2022 Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals against Georgia Southern University on March 4 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Chastain has made 24 blocks this season.
The UTA band and cheerleaders mav up while the Lady Mavericks attempt a free throw during the 2022 Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals against Georgia Southern University on March 4 at the Pensacola Bay Center. The band played music throughout the game.
Fans follow the Lady Mavericks during their 2022 Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals against Georgia Southern University on March 4 at the Pensacola Bay Center. UTA avenged their 64-63 loss Jan. 15 against Georgia Southern.
Mansfield resident Katherine Mosley, 51, dances as the Lady Mavericks score during the 2022 Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals against Georgia Southern University on March 4 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Katherine Mosley is freshman forward Stephanie Mosley's mother.
Senior guard Claire Chastain helps senior forward Shyia Smith off the ground after falling during the 2022 Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals against Georgia Southern University on March 4 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Smith and Chastain combined for a total of 22 points and eight rebounds.
Senior guard Terryn Milton defends the ball during the 2022 Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals against Georgia Southern University on March 4 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Milton played 37 minutes in the game.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs lays up the ball during the 2022 Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals against Georgia Southern University on March 4 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Jacobs finished with 28 points, the 13th time she has scored 20 or more in a game this season.
PENSACOLA, Fla. — The No. 2 seed Lady Mavericks (18-7, 11-4) secure their semifinals entry with an 85-76 victory against Georgia Southern University in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals March 4 at the Pensacola Bay Center.
In the stands, the mother of Stephanie Mosley, Lady Mavericks' freshman forward, cheered for UTA with every shot and layup the team made.
The teams only exchanged the lead twice in the first few minutes of the game until the Lady Mavericks developed a double-digit lead.
The Lady Mavericks will return to the court at 2 p.m. Sunday in the semifinals against the No. 3 seed University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
